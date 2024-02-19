Rookie Watch: Faber, Hughes among best U.S.-born players

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, to celebrate the start of Hockey Week Across America, a look at the top five United States-born rookies (listed alphabetically):

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes: Born in Pittsburgh, Cooley is third among U.S.-born rookies with 26 points. Cooley is averaging 15:47 of ice time in a middle-six role with center Jack McBain and right wing Dylan Guenther. Cooley was selected by the Coyotes with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft; the highest of any player born in Pittsburgh.

Cooley (5-10, 174) signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 26 after his freshman season at the University of Minnesota, when he led the NCAA in assists (38) and finished second in points (60) behind University of Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli (65). He helped the United States finish third at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, when he had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games, second to Canada forward Connor Bedard (23 points; nine goals, 14 assists).

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild: A second-round pick (No. 45) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) leads all rookies in assists (29) and all U.S.-born rookies in points (33) and average ice time (25:05) in 54 games. The 21-year-old is one of three NHL rookies averaging over 20 minutes per game this season (minimum five games). Faber is first among rookies in blocked shots (111) and Minnesota has a 51.6 on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice. Born in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Faber is the first rookie in Wild history to have five games with 30 or more minutes of ice time in a single season.

"He's been very consistent night in and night out, game in and game out playing in that type of a role," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "To me, the situations that he's played in are the hardest situations you can play. Whether that's matchups, top power play, top penalty kill, 4-on-4, 3-on-3, and all those types of situations, he's been reliable. That's what it takes to have the talent that Brock has. But to take that talent to the highest level is that consistency, reliability and the ability to thrive in those situations, it's been great to see."

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils: The 20-year-old, who can play both the left and right side, ranks first among U.S.-born rookie defensemen in takeaways (26), eighth in blocked shots (32) and 12th in hits (19). Hughes, born in Manchester, New Hampshire, is first among NHL rookies with four power-play goals and 12 power-play points, tied for fourth with 27 points and tied for third with 19 assists. He averages 21:09 of ice time in 54 games, and the Devils control 55.7 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Hughes is on the ice, which is tops among all first-year players having played a minimum of 10 games.

Selected No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes had 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in two seasons (80 games) with the University of Michigan before signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on April 8, 2023. He impressed with two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with New Jersey last season. Hughes had 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games as a sophomore to help Michigan finish 26-12-3 and reach the Frozen Four for the second straight season.

"I think I'm a guy who can create offensively and also can impact the game defensively, so whether I'm matched up against top guys, my goal is to shut them down," Hughes said. "I think I've done a pretty good job at that so far. It's the same thing, if it's other lines trying to score [against us], so I've been happy with the way I've defended so far since the All-Star break and just got to keep going."

Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs: The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has impressed at left wing on the top line alongside center Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Knies (6-3, 217) is sixth among rookies in hits (111) and fourth in takeaways (25) in 51 games. His 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) rank 10th among NHL rookies and his 20 even-strength points (nine goals) rank seventh. He averages 14:15 of ice time and is 6-for-34 (17.6 percent) in high-danger scoring areas, or the slot, which is better than the League average (17.4), per NHL Edge statistics.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Knies spent the summer training there with Matthews. He signed with Toronto after his second season at the University of Minnesota, where he had 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) and a plus-46 rating in 40 games and helped the Golden Gophers to the National Championship game. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best NCAA men's player.

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: Born in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, Woll has missed the past 30 games due to a high ankle sprain sustained in the third period at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7. The good news is he was a full participant at Maple Leafs practice twice last week. Woll (6-3, 202) is first among the three U.S.-born rookie goalies in the NHL in wins (8-5-1), goals-against average (2.80) and save percentage (.916) in 15 games this season.

According to the Toronto Star, the 25-year-old could return to the lineup by the end of February.

"The past week or two, I felt really good," Woll said. "I've been making big steps each day. At this point in time, that's all I can ask for. Right now, it's just getting back up to speed with playing after two months off."