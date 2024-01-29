Rookie Watch: Ersson, Bedard lead All-Star team of 1st-year players

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, to celebrate the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3, NHL.com presents the All-Rookie All-Star Team:

Goalie

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers: The 24-year-old, a fifth-round pick (No. 19) in the 2018 NHL Draft, is first among rookie goalies (minimum 15 starts) in wins (12-9-3) and shutouts (three) and second in goals-against average (2.60) in 25 games (23 starts). Ersson (6-foot-3, 194 pounds) also has faced the second-most shots (597) and made the second-most saves (536) among first-year goalies. The native of Falun, Sweden, will likely earn most of the starts down the stretch with Carter Hart on an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

Ersson is 0-3-0 with a 4.80 GAA and .780 save percentage since Hart took his leave Tuesday, but Flyers coach John Tortorella and teammates remain confident in their goalie.

"I just do my thing," Ersson said. "It's very important to stay in the moment and be present. I know how I started the year, so I know how it feels when things are not going great, so I just stay in the moment and take it game by game. Like I said all year, I'm ready when they call upon my name to go in and play, and that's all I can think about."