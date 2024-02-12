Rookie Watch: Bedard, Zary among best Canada-born players

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, and in celebration of the announcement of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off to be held next February with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States, a look at eight Canada-born rookies who could be part of their country's roster (listed alphabetically):

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks: The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game but fractured his jaw on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of a 4-2 loss at Prudential Center on Jan. 5. The North Vancouver native had surgery three days later and is expected to be out another 3-5 weeks. Though Bedard resumed skating Jan. 15, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the timeline for a return remains unchanged.

The 18-year-old was a special guest passer at the NHL All-Star Skills at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 2 and passed to Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who won the event with 23 points.

"It's good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in," Bedard said. "Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It's fun.

"Of course, you want to be [playing in the All-Star Game], but I'm grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it."

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. United States-born defenseman Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild is second (29 points; four goals, 25 assists) in 49 games. Bedard scored nine goals and had 23 points at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, each a record at the tournament.

Luke Evangelista, RW, Nashville Predators: Evangelista is fourth among Canada-born rookies with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists), tied for third with five power-play points (one goal) and fourth with 92 shots on goal in 51 games. The 21-year-old is second with 26 takeaways and fourth in even-strength points (18).

Born in Toronto, the 21-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 42) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Evangelista plays right wing on a line with center Cody Glass and Tommy Novak and averages 13:28 of ice time.