NHL Central Scouting celebrates 50th anniversary through stories, 'brotherhood'

It was April and the full-time evaluators of NHL Central Scouting had just wrapped up a full day discussing blue-chip players eligible for the 2012 NHL Draft from inside a hotel conference room in Vaughan, Ontario.

After learning the wait at a local steakhouse for a table of seven would be 45 minutes, Hockey Hall of Famer and former NHL Central Scouting director-turned adviser Jim Gregory took out his cell phone while sitting in the driver's seat of his white Cadillac and began pounding numbers.

This writer was sitting in the back seat and will never forget what turned out to be a memorable 10-second conversation.

"Yeah … Sal? ... You know who this is, right?" Gregory asked. "That's right (laughter). Can you accommodate a party of seven?

"OK, we'll be there (hangs up)."

Gregory turned to us and said, with a big smile: "OK gang, let's go. You're going to love this place."

The small Italian eatery, where every dish was homemade, was incredible. The only television in the place was tuned to a hockey game and the cooks came out, one by one, to talk shop with "Mr. Gregory."

These are the stories you never hear about when it comes to NHL Central Scouting but happen to be most memorable to anyone associated with the bureau for any length of time. I remember asking Gregory after that dinner to sum up his 48 years of NHL service in some capacity, including 10 as director:

"When my son [David] was going to public school, the teacher asked him, 'Does your dad work?' He said 'No, he's in hockey.' And he had it right. That sums it up," said Gregory, who died Oct. 30, 2019.

NHL Central Scouting is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season, so NHL.com decided to reach out to former and current scouts, as well as people who played a role for the bureau over the years, for their memories (listed alphabetically with years served).