2025 Scouting Combine discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features.

The NHL Scouting Combine continues to be an integral part of the evaluation process of the top NHL Draft-eligible players in many ways, according to NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory.

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, scheduled for June 2-7 in Buffalo, allows the 32 NHL teams to interview some of the top prospects, as well as get physical and medical assessments, ahead of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

"It's really grown over the years to become a great source of information that you just can't get on the ice or from watching games," Gregory said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "I think the most important thing for the teams is the interview process, inviting as many of the Combine invitees to their room with their entire team. It's oftentimes the first opportunity for senior hockey operations people to have a chance to talk to the player, get to know them.