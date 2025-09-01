Saros set to retain role as go-to goalie for Finland in 2026 Olympics

A statistically subpar season hasn't wavered the support Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros has from his friends in Finland.

Saros is still the go-to guy when it comes to representing his nation on the international stage, and likely will find himself front and center when the NHL returns to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

"He's one of the best goalies in the NHL right now," Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen said. "He's one of those guys you want on your team. You don't want to play against him. I got a chance to play with him for a couple years, and now a couple years I've played against him. I'd rather have him on my side.

"He gives you a chance to win every night."

The 30-year-old is coming off the toughest season in his nine-year NHL career. He went 20-31-6 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and four shutouts in 2024-25, on the way to Nashville (30-44-8) finishing seventh in the eight-team Central Division, 28 points back of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Saros said he hopes the lessons learned can help him rebound, however.

"Obviously you try to learn from every experience," said Saros, who had a 3.96 GAA and .870 save percentage in two starts for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. "These hard times, obviously, you try to look into your game and what you can do differently no matter what the challenge is. You kind of try to take it as a positive challenge and a way you can find a way to improve your game.

"A lot of it is mental. It's a huge thing to have in your game."

Saros, a veteran of 408 NHL games, has plenty of reason to believe.

He has 202 wins in the League, sixth all-time among Finland-born goalies and first among those active. Additionally, his .914 save percentage is tied for fourth all-time among Finland-born goalies with at least 100 games played, and his career 2.68 GAA ranks seventh.