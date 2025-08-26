Patrick Kane hoping for 1 more chance at elusive gold with U.S. at 2026 Olympics

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Patrick Kane might be the greatest American hockey player of all time. His long list of accomplishments includes three Stanley Cup championships and an Olympic silver medal.

“The one thing that’s kind of missing is a gold in best-on-best, right?” Kane said at the United States Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp on Tuesday. “It would be fun to have that opportunity.”

Obviously, the 36-year-old forward badly wants to make the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But he doesn’t want to make it for who he has been. He wants to make it for who he still is.

“I don’t want that to be a thing, either, where you’re getting selected for the team because of all that stuff,” Kane said. “You want to be selected for the player you are and what you can bring to the team.”

Kane has represented the United States in three best-on-best tournaments: the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, where he won silver, plus the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

But last season he didn’t make the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup. He watched on television in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the United States lost to Canada 3-2 in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20.

Kane had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games for the Detroit Red Wings when the United States roster was announced Dec. 4. U.S. general manager Bill Guerin, also GM of the Minnesota Wild, traveled to Detroit to tell him in person after a game. Coach Mike Sullivan, then coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, pulled him aside after Detroit hosted Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

“It kind of rubs it even more, right?” Kane said, smiling. “You’re having a conversation. But after, you appreciate the gesture and understand where they’re coming from. It’s good to talk to them and have the conversation.

“I didn’t really expect to make it just the way I was playing, with how many good American players there are. Definitely don’t want that to happen again where I’m in a situation where I’m not playing that great and you get left off because of that, right?

“If you’re playing well and somebody else is playing well, and they take somebody else, well, you know, so be it. I put my best foot forward and I did all I could to try to make the team. I was happy that I finished well last year and kind of got myself back into maybe the conversation again, but we’ll see.”