Tippett, Fedotov lead Flyers past Lightning in shootout

Travis Konecny and Tippett scored in the shootout for the Flyers (5-8-1), who snapped a two-game skid.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (7-6-1), who have lost four straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 19:15 of the first period with a wraparound goal, tucking the puck past Fedotov on his forehand.

Tippett tied the game 1-1 at 15:44 of the third period after he took control of the puck off a turnover and flipped a backhand shot past Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder.

Fedotov stopped both attempts he faced in the shootout and picked up his first NHL win. He got the start after goalie Aleksei Kolosov suffered a lower-body injury during the morning skate.