Tippett, Fedotov lead Flyers past Lightning in shootout

Forward scores in 3rd and in shootout, goalie gets 1st NHL win for Philadelphia

Flyers at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Owen Tippett scored, and Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Travis Konecny and Tippett scored in the shootout for the Flyers (5-8-1), who snapped a two-game skid.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (7-6-1), who have lost four straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 19:15 of the first period with a wraparound goal, tucking the puck past Fedotov on his forehand.

Tippett tied the game 1-1 at 15:44 of the third period after he took control of the puck off a turnover and flipped a backhand shot past Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder.

Fedotov stopped both attempts he faced in the shootout and picked up his first NHL win. He got the start after goalie Aleksei Kolosov suffered a lower-body injury during the morning skate.

Related Content

Flyers sign Konin as emergency backup goalie for Thursday's game against Lightning

CHL players to be eligible to play NCAA hockey beginning in 2025-26

Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals start discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Latest News

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Verhaeghe has 3 points, Panthers top Predators for 6th win in row

Marchand scores late in OT, Bruins recover to defeat Flames

Sabres score 6, ease past Rangers

J. Hughes, Bratt each has 3 points, Devils hold off Canadiens

Horvat gets goal, 2 assists for Islanders in win against Senators

Kochetkov makes 35 saves, Hurricanes top Penguins for 8th straight win

NHL Buzz: Makar active for Avalanche against Jets

Flyers sign Konin as emergency backup goalie for Thursday's game against Lightning

CHL players to be eligible to play NCAA hockey beginning in 2025-26

PWHL unveils new uniforms for Inaugural 6 teams 

Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals start discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Lightning host Flyers with Vasilevskiy 1 win from 300

Matthews uncertain for Maple Leafs on Friday because of upper-body injury