Flyers sign Konin as emergency backup goalie for Thursday's game against Lightning

Kolosov injured during morning skate, is day to day; Fedotov expected to start

konin-ebug-holder

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- With goalie Aleksei Kolosov out for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury, the Philadelphia Flyers have signed Kyle Konin to an amateur tryout.

Konin is the designated emergency backup goalie in Tampa Bay.

Kolosov, who is 0-3-0 this season with a 3.92 goals-against average, was injured during the morning skate and is considered day to day. Ivan Fedotov (0-3-0, 5.35 GAA) is expected to start for Philadelphia.

Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State University from 2019-20 and has served as the emergency goalie for the Lightning since 2021. He has suited up as the EBUG twice: Dec. 2, 2021, with the St. Louis Blues and April 1, 2024, with the Lightning.

