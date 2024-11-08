2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Porter Martone, a forward with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old right wing (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for October, and a projected top five pick in the 2025 draft. He leads the OHL with 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 14 games while serving as captain this season.

Hello hockey fans!

Players on our team did wear costumes prior to our Halloween game at home Oct. 25. I dressed as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It was cool to see all our costumes; it was definitely a little team-bonding event and fun to do.

It's been great to be able to play with two high-caliber players, Carson Rehkopf and Luke Misa, the last week. They are both tremendously skilled, fast and know how to play the game. I think as a line we're just trying to help the team win games. We're dealing with a couple injuries right now in our group so we're just trying to go in and play the best hockey we can. Having them by my side and on the ice, setting up plays, has been really nice.

We're 8-5-1 as a team right now. We've had some big games, and we had some bad games. We're down some bodies so we have a shortened lineup, but that's no excuse. We’ve got to bring it every night and focus on competing and doing all the little things right. I think if we start to get to that, we'll be able to keep it going and maybe get on a little win streak.

I don't pay too much attention to how other draft-eligible players might be doing. I just try to be the best version of myself that I can be. I just want to come to the rink every day, focus on the process and just try to get better. If I do that, everything will work out. I just like working on trying to help my team win.

It was cool to be recognized as an A skater on Central Scouting's players to watch list, but you try not to focus too much on those rankings. I just try to stick to the process, continue to work. I want to be the best version of myself I can be, on and off the ice. That's coming to the rink, being a good person, and work hard every time I get an opportunity.