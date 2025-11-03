Maple Leafs' Joshua 'grateful, thankful' after cancer fight 

TORONTO -- It is a date Dakota Joshua will forever cherish.

And never forget.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs forward, it is fitting that November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month. After all, it was last November -- the 14th, to be exact -- when he was able to return to the game he loved after going through his own battle with the heinous disease.

On that special night, the 29-year-old was back on the ice with the Vancouver Canucks after fighting for his life, a journey that started with a diagnosis of testicular cancer in the summer of 2024 and included surgery that September.

Now, Joshua is a member of the Maple Leafs, having been acquired July 17 in a trade from the Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

He will be on the ice Monday, when the Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT).

His jersey may have changed, but his gracious appreciation for those who backed him in his efforts to play again -- not to mention still being alive -- has not.

"Very grateful and thankful," an emotional Joshua told NHL.com. "It was a big putting-life-in-perspective moment. And then to come back from it and be back here today means a lot.

"And definitely, not that I ever took it for granted, but definitely, now, cherish playing the game more."

Coming off an NHL career-high 18 goals with the Canucks in 2023-24, Joshua needed time to get up to speed after his return to the Canucks. He finished with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season. This year he has three points (two goals, one assist) in a primarily fourth-line role with the Maple Leafs.

In the process, no matter how frustrating certain shifts can be on the ice, no matter how many things might go wrong in a particular game, he understands mere statistics can never truly mirror the long, tough road he's been on just to get back on blades in the first place.

"I mean, when they first tell you your condition, you're shocked, surprised, and you can't believe it," he recalled. "But you do what you have to do to deal with it, and once again, grateful, thankful to be here now.

"You just face that adversity in life head on. And, moving past it, taking the experience for what it is and making the best out of it. And just moving on. Every day, putting it further and further behind me, and just looking at the positives.