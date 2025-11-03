Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask

Panthers goalie rocks purple helmet to show support, team to celebrate HFC Night on Nov. 15

Bobrovsky HFC goalie mask

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Even at practice, Sergei Bobrovsky knows how to dress for the occasion.

The Florida Panthers goaltender revealed his annual Hockey Fights Cancer goalie mask during Monday’s morning skate, to show support for the cause.

Bobrovsky’s mask is all purple with the current Panthers logo on the left side, the early 2000s Panthers palm tree logo on the right side and the throwback screaming panther logo on the front.

Back in October, the Panthers hosted Pink at the Rink Night to help fundraise for Panthers on the Prowl, a campaign created by Pathers GM Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, to support cancer research. Julie is a breast cancer survivor.

The Panthers are scheduled to celebrate their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena

Bobrovsky is currently tied for second in the League with six wins this season and holds an .899 save percentage with a 2.34 goals against average.

