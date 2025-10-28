NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NEW YORK/TORONTO – Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca drops the puck on another season-long campaign to build on the $12 million raised over the past two seasons.
Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) continues to unite the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers.
Since the V Foundation was named the official North American fundraising partner in 2023, Hockey Fights Cancer has dramatically expanded its reach and impact through the collective efforts of NHL clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. Of the total $8.2 million raised during the 2024-25 season, Hockey Fights Cancer will direct over $4.6 million directly to game-changing research at the top cancer research institutions across the U.S. and Canada. Twenty-six research grants have been awarded in 16 NHL markets over the past two seasons with plans to fund even more cutting-edge research during the 2025-26 season.
On Oct. 28, ‘NHL Frozen Frenzy’ on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and DISNEY+ will rally fans around a grand evening of NHL hockey, with all 32 teams in action, shining a light on Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives across the NHL. The evening will also include a public fundraising component for the V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer. The national spotlight will continue to be on Hockey Fights Cancer during Prime Monday Night Hockey on Nov. 3 (Prime Video in Canada), NHL on TNT’s coverage on Nov. 4 (in the U.S.) and on Nov. 29 during Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet (in Canada). November also continues to be a league-wide celebration month for Hockey Fights Cancer, and all 32 Clubs are set to host in-game awareness nights throughout the season.
In this 27th season of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHLPA, NHL and the V Foundation are proud to partner with a robust team of 11 HFC Champions and counting. The HFC Champions serve as ambassadors of Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, spreading awareness and using their platform and personal connection to the cause to mobilize and inspire fans to make a difference in the fight against cancer.