NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

The NHLPA and NHL are proud to continue working with AstraZeneca. The first-ever presenting sponsor of Hockey Fights Cancer in the U.S., AstraZeneca has a bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death by following the science to understand cancer’s complexities and deliver life-changing medicines to patients. Since November 2023, AstraZeneca has teamed up with Hockey Fights Cancer donating $800,000 to the V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer and highlighting an important public health campaign to educate and empower the hockey community to Get Body Checked Against Cancer.

New this season, Hyundai and Nicorette join as official sponsors of Hockey Fights Cancer in Canada. “Hyundai’s Greatest Save” launched at the beginning of October and will see Hyundai Canada donate $10 to Hyundai Hope on Wheels for every save made during the 2025-26 NHL season. The program is projected to contribute over $700,000 via Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Hockey Fights Cancer for pediatric cancer research across Canada through the V Foundation. Nicorette® is committed to helping Canadians break free from tobacco and nicotine. In line with this mission, Nicorette® is making donations this upcoming 2025-26 NHL season to support Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation. Nicorette® will be highlighting the sponsorship with lavender DED creative during the month of November and leveraging an NHL Alumni to promote their efforts.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), the Stanley Cup® Hope Lodge Tour enters its seventh season, surprising residents at Hope Lodge communities across the U.S. and Canada with the most iconic trophy in sports. In addition, “HFC Assist” is back for another year – a program that allows for any hockey team to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer night to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society’s work to support those living with cancer. Hockey teams of all ages are once again encouraged to sign up for “HFC Assist” to lend their efforts to the cause and receive resources, including a toolkit with best practices, thought starters for fundraising, and free ACS and CSS branded tape and decals.

Fans can purchase official Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise online at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca as well as customizable Hockey Fights Cancer “Skate Skins” to show their support and donate to the NHL and NHLPA’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca by visiting the Hockey Fights Cancer webpage.

For all Hockey Fights Cancer news follow @NHL, @NHLUnites, @NHLPR, @NHLPA and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $44 million since its inception. Since partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $12 million over the past two seasons. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

About V Foundation for Cancer Research

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. When you give to the V Foundation, 100% goes directly to cancer research; an endowment covers all administrative expenses.