NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

Initiative for research has raised $12 million over past 2 seasons

HFC_AstraZeneca
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK/TORONTOHockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca drops the puck on another season-long campaign to build on the $12 million raised over the past two seasons.

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) continues to unite the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers.

Since the V Foundation was named the official North American fundraising partner in 2023, Hockey Fights Cancer has dramatically expanded its reach and impact through the collective efforts of NHL clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. Of the total $8.2 million raised during the 2024-25 season, Hockey Fights Cancer will direct over $4.6 million directly to game-changing research at the top cancer research institutions across the U.S. and Canada. Twenty-six research grants have been awarded in 16 NHL markets over the past two seasons with plans to fund even more cutting-edge research during the 2025-26 season.

On Oct. 28, ‘NHL Frozen Frenzy’ on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and DISNEY+ will rally fans around a grand evening of NHL hockey, with all 32 teams in action, shining a light on Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives across the NHL. The evening will also include a public fundraising component for the V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer. The national spotlight will continue to be on Hockey Fights Cancer during Prime Monday Night Hockey on Nov. 3 (Prime Video in Canada), NHL on TNT’s coverage on Nov. 4 (in the U.S.) and on Nov. 29 during Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet (in Canada). November also continues to be a league-wide celebration month for Hockey Fights Cancer, and all 32 Clubs are set to host in-game awareness nights throughout the season.

In this 27th season of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHLPA, NHL and the V Foundation are proud to partner with a robust team of 11 HFC Champions and counting. The HFC Champions serve as ambassadors of Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, spreading awareness and using their platform and personal connection to the cause to mobilize and inspire fans to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

HFC-champions

“I chose to be a part of Hockey Fights Cancer because it's affected me in my life,” said San Jose Sharks forward, Mario Ferraro. “My billet mom, Erin Barfels, who I stayed with during my junior season with the Des Moines Buccaneers, she passed away from cancer. She was a big part of getting me where I am today. Not just her, but her whole family. She was a warrior, she's a big part of who I am today and where I am today, and it's not only her that's been affected, I have family members and my wife's family members who have been affected. Hockey Fights Cancer means a lot to me and I know that it's not just me that's affected by it. I'm very proud to be representing Hockey Fights Cancer and raising awareness.”

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, the leading goal scorer in NHL history, continues THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® this season. Ovechkin has teamed up with the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation to raise funds for pediatric cancer research for each regular season goal he scores for the remainder of his career.

HFC_schedule_2025-26

The NHLPA and NHL are proud to continue working with AstraZeneca. The first-ever presenting sponsor of Hockey Fights Cancer in the U.S., AstraZeneca has a bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death by following the science to understand cancer’s complexities and deliver life-changing medicines to patients. Since November 2023, AstraZeneca has teamed up with Hockey Fights Cancer donating $800,000 to the V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer and highlighting an important public health campaign to educate and empower the hockey community to Get Body Checked Against Cancer.

New this season, Hyundai and Nicorette join as official sponsors of Hockey Fights Cancer in Canada. “Hyundai’s Greatest Save” launched at the beginning of October and will see Hyundai Canada donate $10 to Hyundai Hope on Wheels for every save made during the 2025-26 NHL season. The program is projected to contribute over $700,000 via Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Hockey Fights Cancer for pediatric cancer research across Canada through the V Foundation. Nicorette® is committed to helping Canadians break free from tobacco and nicotine. In line with this mission, Nicorette® is making donations this upcoming 2025-26 NHL season to support Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation. Nicorette® will be highlighting the sponsorship with lavender DED creative during the month of November and leveraging an NHL Alumni to promote their efforts.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), the Stanley Cup® Hope Lodge Tour enters its seventh season, surprising residents at Hope Lodge communities across the U.S. and Canada with the most iconic trophy in sports. In addition, “HFC Assist” is back for another year – a program that allows for any hockey team to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer night to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society’s work to support those living with cancer. Hockey teams of all ages are once again encouraged to sign up for “HFC Assist” to lend their efforts to the cause and receive resources, including a toolkit with best practices, thought starters for fundraising, and free ACS and CSS branded tape and decals.

Fans can purchase official Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise online at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca as well as customizable Hockey Fights Cancer “Skate Skins” to show their support and donate to the NHL and NHLPA’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca by visiting the Hockey Fights Cancer webpage.

For all Hockey Fights Cancer news follow @NHL, @NHLUnites, @NHLPR, @NHLPA and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $44 million since its inception. Since partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $12 million over the past two seasons. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

About V Foundation for Cancer Research

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. When you give to the V Foundation, 100% goes directly to cancer research; an endowment covers all administrative expenses.

