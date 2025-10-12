Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in OT

Jarvis scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a setup by Sebastian Aho. The goal came less than a minute after the Flyers appeared to win it on Bobby Brink's goal at 4:06, but it was overturned after video review showed Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim interfered with goalie Frederik Andersen.

Sanheim had tied it 3-3 at 16:00 of the third period when he one-timed a pass from above the circles.

Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal scored in the second period for Carolina (2-0-0). Andersen made 20 saves.

Brink had a goal and an assist, and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia (0-1-1). Samuel Ersson made 35 saves.

Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:38 of the first period. Travis Konecny's shot from the left side bounced off a stanchion behind the net and right to Tippett, who was alone in front of Andersen.

Trevor Zegras, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, got an assist for his first point with Philadelphia.

Stankoven tied it 1-1 at 3:46 of the second period when he scored on the rebound of a Jackson Blake shot.

Brink put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 6:18 with a shot from the right face-off circle. Nikita Grebenkin had an assist on the goal for his first NHL point. He was playing his eighth game and first with Philadelphia.

Hall made it 2-2 at 9:07 when he got a step on Sanheim and redirected Eric Robinson's pass off the rush past Ersson.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 at 18:30 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle.