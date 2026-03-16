Islanders playing with energy, bravado on track to Stanley Cup Playoffs

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- For a quick moment, Mathew Barzal envisioned himself as a hockey fan growing up on Long Island, as the kid excited about his hometown team, blown away by what he's seen from the special 18-year-old wearing No. 48, and the energy inside a 4 1/2-year-old state-of-the-art arena next to Belmont Park just off the Cross Island Parkway.

"If I was living here right now and I was a hockey fan, this is the game I would want to be at," Barzal said.

Barzal is instead 28 years old and approaching his 600th NHL game, all with the New York Islanders (596 and counting). He's been around for nine years and has called three buildings home. He's been to the Eastern Conference Final twice. He is experienced in the community of Islanders hockey, the joy and the quiet.

The joy is back this season. The crowds and the noise at UBS Arena with it.

The Islanders (38-24-5) are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second in the Metropolitan Division and in position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing them last season, only to then land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and the opportunity to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who has been a gamechanger for the franchise.

Schaefer, who is from Hamilton, Ontario, will play in Toronto for the first time when the Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN).

The next time the Islanders play at UBS Arena, against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, it will be their 15th consecutive sellout.

"I don't care what you say or how people say it, culture just doesn't happen overnight," Barzal said. "You really have to develop it, and I think over the course of the last few years, especially this year, we've really found it. 'Patty's' (coach Patrick Roy) been preaching the same message since he's got here, whether we were in the playoffs or not -- not in the playoffs last year, in the playoffs the year before. The way things have gone this year, it's just been all about winning and consistency and details.

"I think another thing is, too: You think you're in a good locker room until you're in a good locker room. We've got a good locker room here is what I'm saying."

Barzal has been in the same room with a lot of the same players who are still there going back to New York's last time in the conference final in 2021, including goalie Ilya Sorokin, defensemen Ryan Pulock, Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech, and forwards Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

So, he has experience in a good room and knows what it feels like and what it sounds like.

Those feelings and sounds are in the Islanders room, and a lot of them come from rookies like Schaefer and forward Calum Ritchie.