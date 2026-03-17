Devils assistant GM Madigan talks raising bar for herself, women in hockey

Has climbed ladder during 10-year run with New Jersey

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© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, as part of our Women’s History Month coverage, we feature Kate Madigan, New Jersey Devils assistant general manager.

Kate Madigan was 16 when she told her parents she wanted to work in the NHL one day.

Despite not having any personal ice hockey experience, Madigan worked her way up the ladder and into the game.  

Madigan, a figure skater and self-taught hurdler in high school, would graduate with a master’s in accounting and a bachelor’s in business administration from Northeastern before taking a job with Deloitte & Touche. She gained a foundational administrative background in school before getting her NHL shot with the New Jersey Devils in 2017 under the tutelage of then general manager Ray Shero.

"My wife Kim and I are incredibly proud of Kate for following her passion and pursuing an opportunity outside the traditional career paths often available to women," said Jim Madigan, Kate's father and the Director of Athletics & Recreation at Northeastern University. "Kate has worked exceptionally hard to earn the trust and confidence of her managers and establish herself in a professional sports industry that is still largely male-dominated."

She worked her way through multiple departments of the Devils front office, including scheduling for the pro scouting staff while working with coaches, management, and the video staff. She set the logistics for the 2020 and 2021 NHL Draft and the Devils draft command center at Prudential Center. She was Devils assistant of player information/video (2017-19) and director of pro scouting operations (2019-21).

When Tom Fitzgerald was elevated to GM in 2020, Madigan was promoted to executive director of hockey management/operations. On July 6, 2022, she became the first woman to be an assistant GM in franchise history, and sixth in NHL history.

"I hold myself to an extremely high standard," Madigan said. "My work, the team, everything. So sometimes for me it's just getting out of my own way, getting out of my own head, believing in myself, which I do. But I'd say when I first started, a little bit of that imposter syndrome seeped in where I'm looking around and there's Hall of Famers, guys who have played 13 years in the League and I'm this little 26-year-old accounting major who's never played hockey in her life. I'm like, what the [heck] am I doing here.

"Some of it was kind of getting comfortable in that I looked different, and I was different, but I started seeing it as a positive versus being intimidated and shy. It was getting out of my own head a bit and focusing on what I can bring, not what I don't have."

Madigan takes pride in the fact she's done that and more in her 10 years with the Devils.

Now 33, she sat down with NHL.com to discuss her journey, the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the state of women’s hockey.

What early experiences, either in sports, school, or internships, helped shape your career direction?

"When I was at Northeastern, I did the co-op program so I was working at Deloitte & Touche when I was 18 and that opened my eyes to what work actually was. I was managing a full-time job, Division I athletes, taking classes. When you're in high school, you're just kind of in your own little world but then you have to prioritize and balance and that was something that really shaped me. I also learned how much I loved the people (at Deloitte) -- accountants get a bad rap. Everyone was so nice, so cool, and that's something that when I came to New Jersey, I realized was transferable. How much you work with people really does matter. How you treat them, how they treat you."

Your father told me a fun story when you were competing in the 60-meter hurdles in track during your high school days at Milton (Massachusetts). Even though it was out of your norm, you found a way to perfect your craft and ultimately qualify for the state championships as a senior. What do you remember? 

"I was a walk-on in track at Northeastern. I remember talking to the coach about my running and I told him, 'I four-step'. He was like, 'What do you mean you four-step?' I was 5-foot-2, so to be a hurdler, that's pretty short. You're also supposed to take three steps in between each hurdle but I'm so short, I couldn't. Five steps was too many; I'd lose time. So I self taught myself how to switch legs. I would go over one hurdle with my left leg and then switch and go over to my right leg. To dads' point, if I had an issue, I kind of solved a problem. It was not always a normal scenario or normal way to fix things, but I was able to do three years running like that."

Who were the mentors or role models that influenced your path and what did you learn from them?

"I'd say my biggest is probably my mother. Looking back, I'm like, 'How did you wake up at six every morning to go to work, raise two kids, cook dinner?' She is someone that I'm completely enamored by with how she handles everything. She's so strong and is probably my biggest mentor that I look to, and she always does it with a smile. I have others that I've grown up with from afar like (women's soccer player) Mia Hamm, (former figure skater) Tara Lipinski, (former figure skater) Surya Bonaly. Hockey was (Pittsburgh Penguins captain) Sidney Crosby growing up. Now, I look at the likes of (Devils director of player development) Meghan Duggan ... I don't know how she does everything she does with work, two kids, being the president of the Women's Sports Foundation to working with PWHL. Also, I'd be remiss to not talk about Tom Fitzgerald and (the late) Ray Shero. They've helped me grow, shape me and cared for me. They taught me how to be a professional in this industry and I'm forever thankful."

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© Getty Images

When did you first know you wanted to work in hockey or sports management?

"Growing up, I was a huge Penguins fan. My dad was a scout for them for a bit and I had met (Shero) a couple times but wasn't really close with him then. I was 16 when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup. My mom, at the time, was recovering from breast cancer surgery so I spent a lot of time with her and we would watch all the games. That's when I kind of realized that it's a sport, but it was an outlet for me. I knew everything about Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin; I was so invested. That's when I learned this could help other people. Like, if it's helping me, I want to be a part of this to help a community that you might not even realize you're helping. Sports provides so much passion and excitement and I wanted to be a part of it. I didn't know how or if it was even possible at that age, but it was kind of when I thought I wanted to do this someday."

What changes have you seen in the inclusion landscape in the NHL since starting out?

"I'd say there's a lot of women and people of color in hockey that you may not always see. We have so many in public relations, communications, family services ... I actually think we have more women on our floor than men. We have the coaching inclusion program that the NHL Coaches' Association Female Coaches Program does and that's at the forefront to create the pipeline. You're never going to have a female coach if she's never been an assistant in the American Hockey League. So creating those pipelines has been important and there's so many qualified people out there, but they might not just have the network that others do. I feel people are very intentional with trying to think outside the box to balance what they already have. You don't want to swing too far one way or the other. Like, Meghan Duggan is an Olympic gold medalist, she's a great hockey mind and we're so fortunate to have her on our staff. It's not just the typical mold anymore. There's so many people out there, so many qualified. I speak on women specifically but people of color as well that are out there. We just have to do a little more work and find them."

What advice would you give girls/women trying to get their foot into the industry?

"Ask for what you want. I think a lot of times, we're always in our head. I'm thinking about me more than anyone else so if you want to sit in on that meeting, if you want to maybe go see that game, ask. You also have to be OK with someone saying 'No.' People can't let everyone do everything they hope but you need to advocate for yourself because a lot of times people might not always be thinking about what you need if they're managing 50 other people. Advocate for yourself but be aware that people can't always say 'yes' so you have to take things in stride."

What goals do you have for your future in the NHL?

"Multiple Stanley Cups ... that would be first. I also want to continue the landscape in the sport. I know we joke, but we see things like the Hughes' brothers (Jack and Quinn Hughes) on 'Saturday Night Live.' All of those things are great for the League so continue to have people understand and feel welcomed by our sport. I think it's just the tip of the iceberg. I want to hopefully continue to help change some of that and show that when I was 16, I didn't know that women could be in hockey. Hopefully I change people's views and help them go after their dreams. I'm not driven by anything else besides being the best, whether that's myself or the team."

What most impressed you about the gold medal performance by the women's ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

"I'm such a fan girl of that whole team. There were a lot of (Northeastern players), people that I've kind of followed through my dad's career at Northeastern. Goalie Aerin Frankel allowed just two goals that tournament. But I'll remember just how authentic they were, especially when there's so much media attention. It's easy to not be yourself, but I just felt like they were all authentically themselves, which I appreciated."

How do you think the golden goal by Team USA and Devils center Jack Hughes will change his life?

"I think it already has. You're not going on 'SNL' or Jimmy Fallon without that big moment. I think he's a big-moment guy. We've seen that in the way he handles things. I remember being with him the day that he was drafted (No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft) and I was like, 'Oh my God, this kid's 18'. He's always been able to handle things very well. He's very at ease, confident in who he is. I think he can do anything he wants in the sense he has the confidence and the belief in himself, from the team, from the League, from the world, and I think that's awesome for him. I think he'll continue to shine as he should."

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