Malkin has 2 goals, assist in return, Penguins cruise past Avalanche

Anthony Mantha scored 15 seconds later on the breakaway to put the Penguins back ahead 2-1 at 4:23. Karlsson sprung him with a pass from below his own red line all the way to the far blue line, and Mantha went forehand to backhand before finishing five-hole.

“Great heads-up play by him,” Mantha said. “Obviously, shot went wide, and I just kind of cheated maybe a little bit. But sometimes you get rewarded, and backhand five-hole just like we love it.”

Malkin scored again at 13:00 to make it 3-1. Egor Chinakhov fed him all alone in the slot, and Malkin deked before sending a wrist shot short side over the leg of Wedgewood, who was then replaced by Blackwood.

Soderblom scored 43 seconds later to extend it to 4-1 after he converted on the rebound of Connor Dewar’s redirection at the left side of the crease. The puck went off the right leg of Blackwood directly to Soderblom for the snap shot into the open net.

It was Soderbloom’s first goal with Pittsburgh since being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on March 6.

“I thought he was really good,” Muse said. “Obviously, offensively it was awesome to see him get his first goal, first assist show up on the score sheet because he's had a lot of chances. But then also defensively, like that line's put in a lot of defensive situations. And so our thought was, let's get him right in there. Wasn't trying to hide him from anything. He's shown some really good instincts there defensively, and so, yeah, I thought it was a really strong game for him.”

Burns cut it to 4-2 at 14:21 when his point shot caromed off the stick of Mantha in the slot and went short side.

“The disappointing part for me is you're down 4-2. You like what you're doing offensively,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “You should come out in the second with a push, and our game went completely the opposite way. Like three shots, no push, one-and-done on every entry, and just look like we want to try and skill our way through it. And they just played the right way the whole game and score ends up where it ends up.

“The goals and chances that we're giving up are just like blatant guys getting beat, guys getting outcompeted. Just not digging in enough, and we're giving up easy chances. That start is not on 'Wedgie' at all. Like, what's he going to do? Some of the chances that we're giving up are guys all alone at the net front.”