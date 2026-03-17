Mammoth score 4 goals in 3rd, end Stars' point streak at 15

Utah got a short-handed goal from Jack McBain, an even-strength goal by Kailer Yamamoto, a power-play goal from Michael Carcone and an empty-netter by Lawson Crouse in the final period to break open a 2-2 game.

Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for Utah (35-27-6), which ended an 0-2-2 skid.

Sam Steel, Wyatt Johnston and Adam Erne scored for Dallas (42-15-10), which was 15-0-1 over its streak to tie the franchise record set with a 12-0-3 run in 1998-99. Casey DeSmith made 16 saves.

McBain gave Utah a 3-2 lead at 4:16 in the third period when he scored on a backhand on a short-handed breakaway.

Yamomoto made it 4-2 at 8:05 when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Alexander Kerfoot on a backhand from the slot.

Carcone extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:06 with a power-play goal from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Crouse scored into the empty net at 19:25 to extend the lead to 6-2, and rne scored with two seconds left in the game for the 6-3 final.

Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 6:17 in the first period when he deflected a Jamie Benn shot in the slot.

Clayton Keller tied it 1-1 at 12:11 when his shot from near the goal line popped the top of the net over DeSmith’s shoulder.

Nate Schmidt gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 7:20 in the second period when his shot from the point deflected off of Thomas Harley’s stick.

Johnston tied it 2-2 at 15:34 when he reach out to deflect a Miro Heiskanen point shot in the high slot.