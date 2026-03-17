Cotter scores 2nd goal with 7 seconds left in OT, Devils defeat Bruins

Jack Hughes has 3 assists for New Jersey; Pastrnak gets 2 goals for Boston

BOS@NJD: Cotter earns first overtime-winning goal with beautiful wrister

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Paul Cotter scored his second goal with seven seconds remaining in overtime on a breakaway to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Monday.

Jack Hughes had three assists to become the fastest player in Devils history to 400 career points. Hughes passed to Cotter, who scored his first NHL overtime goal.

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (34-31-2), which went 5-2-0 on a team record seven-game homestand. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves. 

David Pastrnak scored two goals to extend his point streak to six games for the Bruins (37-23-7), who are 1-3-5 in their past nine road games. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves in his first start in four games.

Pastrnak has nine points (four goals, five assists) during his streak.

Pastrnak slipped in a rebound from the slot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period. 

Pavel Zacha made it 2-0 when he converted on a 2-on-1 with Viktor Arvidsson with a wrist shot from the slot at 14:29. 

Brown scored on a breakaway after taking a lead pass from Jack Hughes at the Bruins blue line to pull the Devils within 2-1 at :32 of the second period. 

Jesper Bratt scored on a slap shot from the right face-off circle for a 2-2 tie at 8:08.

Cotter gave the Devils a 3-2 lead on a snap shot from the left hashmarks at 2:50 of the third period.

Pastrnak tied it 3-3 after skating into the right face-off circle, dragging the puck past Nico Hischier in the slot, and scoring on a backhand at the left post at 4:32.

Hughes has 402 points (158 goals, 244 assists) in 414 games and is the fastest player in Devils franchise history to record 400 career points. The previous mark was held by Kirk Muller in 429 games.

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