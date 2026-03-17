Schaefer's Toronto homecoming with Islanders going to be 'surreal'

TORONTO -- Long before he was the rookie NHL phenom he is today, Matthew Schaefer was just another hockey-crazed kid in southern Ontario, sitting in the seats at Scotiabank Arena, cheering on the local team with chants of “Go Leafs Go!”

“I still have a video of him doing that,” Todd Schaefer, Matthew’s dad, told NHL.com on Monday. “And now he’s going to be playing in that same building as an NHLer for the first time, against that same team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. To say it’s surreal would be an understatement.

“I don’t think he’s going to need any extra motivation when he looks up and he’s on the blue line at Scotiabank.”

Schaefer, in fact, will be doing exactly that when his New York Islanders meet the Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN) in what will be the 18-year-old defenseman's first game in Toronto.

And when he does look up, like his father said, there will be hundreds of familiar faces in those same stands that he once occupied as a boy.

“It’ll be pretty close to 1,000,” Schaefer said after practice on Monday. “It’s nuts.”

Those closest to him will watch the game from a private box. As for the other 950 or so, well ...

“Other people will get their own tickets and things like that, that are coming," Schaefer said. "But I mean, a lot of people are texting my dad.”

So much so that Todd estimates he’s received 600-700 requests from those wanting to attend the game.

For Matthew’s part, he can understand why. After all, he’s giddy enough himself to be playing there.

“Just being able to be in Toronto, where I grew up a little bit, just being able to play there ... obviously, I’ve been there to watch a lot of games so, yeah, it’ll be awesome," he said.

“It’s going to be so exciting, just getting out for warmups and things like that. I mean, it’s St. Patty’s Day, so (the Maple Leafs) are going to be wearing the green and stuff like that, which will be pretty cool.

“I’m excited.”