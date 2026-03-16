NHL Status Report: Varlamov practices with Islanders after 2 knee replacements

Penguins could have Malkin, Crosby back; Wennberg questionable for Sharks on Tuesday

Semyon Varlamov NYI

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov rejoined the Islanders at the end of practice Monday as the goalie continues to work his way back from two knee replacements. "It's great for him," coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, he's been working so hard to get to where he is. I mean, two knee replacements, come on. It's not an easy thing for a goaltender, but he's been here a lot, and he's been doing everything the right way." Varlamov, 37, has not played since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29, 2024. New York signed goalie David Rittich to a one-year contract on July 1, 2025, to serve as the backup for Ilya Sorokin. Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said on March 6 that Varlamov was not an option this season. “Varly is still on the ice every day; I wish I could give you a different update," Darche said. "It's one thing to take shots and move on the ice, but it's another thing to play games. He's not at the point yet of practicing, so we don't expect him back this season." Varlamov, who is in the third season of a four-year contract, is on long-term injured reserve. The Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN).

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins could have centers Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby back in the lineup when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, Prime, TVAS). Malkin finished serving the five-game suspension he received for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on March 5; he has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 46 games this season. Crosby hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18, but he has been skating during Pittsburgh’s five-game road trip. He leads the Penguins with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games.

San Jose Sharks

Alexander Wennberg (upper body) is questionable when the Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA). The center, who played for Team Sweden at the Olympics, missed a 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday after he was injured during a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Wennberg was replaced by forward Philipp Kurashev. "I thought (Kurashev) did a good job stepping in there," coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "But let's be honest, (Wennberg) is one of our best players, so anytime you lose one of your best players, you suffer a little bit." Wennberg has 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Sacha Boisvert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $974,167. The 19-year-old forward was a first-round pick (No. 18) by Chicago at the 2024 NHL Draft and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 26 games for Boston University this season. Coach Jeff Blashill said Boisvert was on his way to Chicago but will likely not play when the Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, TNT). “The immigration thing, you just never know when it happens, so we’ll work through it to expedite it, but it’s still immigration,” Blashill said.

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