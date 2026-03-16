NHL Status Report: Varlamov practices with Islanders after 2 knee replacements

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov rejoined the Islanders at the end of practice Monday as the goalie continues to work his way back from two knee replacements. "It's great for him," coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, he's been working so hard to get to where he is. I mean, two knee replacements, come on. It's not an easy thing for a goaltender, but he's been here a lot, and he's been doing everything the right way." Varlamov, 37, has not played since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29, 2024. New York signed goalie David Rittich to a one-year contract on July 1, 2025, to serve as the backup for Ilya Sorokin. Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said on March 6 that Varlamov was not an option this season. “Varly is still on the ice every day; I wish I could give you a different update," Darche said. "It's one thing to take shots and move on the ice, but it's another thing to play games. He's not at the point yet of practicing, so we don't expect him back this season." Varlamov, who is in the third season of a four-year contract, is on long-term injured reserve. The Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN).