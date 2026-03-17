Panarin gets assist in return, Kings cool off Rangers to gain in wild card

Panarin was playing his first game at MSG since he was traded to the Kings by the Rangers on Feb. 4 for forward prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He spent seven seasons with New York from 2019-26.

"To be honest, I was nervous the whole game," Panarin said. "I'm glad guys scored the goals tonight, and then got a good win so it was nice. I was not much thinking about hockey tonight."

Alex Laferriere had a goal and two assists, and Mikey Anderson had a goal and an assist for the Kings (28-24-15), who moved into a tie with the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, and Quinton Byfield had two assists.

"Obviously that's a big one for 'Bread,’" Byfield said. "You know, being a new member of our team and fitting in so well, super excited to have him, and we wanted to really do it for him in his homecoming. Obviously, you could just hear about all the cheers, how much they love him here and how much he meant to the city. It was a big win for us and a big win for Bread."