WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had a difficult time enjoying his latest record-breaking moment because it came in another Washington Capitals loss, and yet another game in which he didn’t score a goal.
Ovechkin’s franchise-record assist overshadowed as Capitals’ struggles continue
Washington loses fourth straight, NHL’s all-time goals leader has just one through 20 games
© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ovechkin’s 763rd assist to surpass Nicklas Backstrom’s Capitals record was mostly a footnote following a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Thursday. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Washington, which allowed at least five goals in each of the defeats, and fell to a disappointing 10-10-0 through its first 20 games.
“We just have to keep fighting,” Ovechkin said. “Sometimes things don't go your way, but we just have to keep fighting and stay with it.”
Ovechkin has been fighting it all season. The NHL’s all-time leader with 930 goals has scored just one through his first 20 games and was held without one for the 15th straight game Thursday. That’s the longest goal drought of his 22-season NHL career, exceeding one of 14 games from Nov. 22-Dec. 20, 2023.
The 41-year-old left wing has six points (one goal, five assists) this season, including just two (both assists) in his past 12 games.
“Chances are there,” Ovechkin said. “It’s just sometimes you hold the stick too tight. Just stick with it and keep working.”
After Ovechkin announced on Oct. 5 that this will be his final season in the NHL, the Capitals hoped to send him off with another run at the Stanley Cup. They appeared in good position to do it following an active offseason in which they added two three-time 30-goal scorers in Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, versatile forward Boone Jenner and stay-at-home defenseman Vincent Desharnais.
But health issues among their defensemen and breakdowns in their overall defensive structure combined with some unexpected struggles by goalie Logan Thompson have led to a flood of goals against, including 23 in the past four games. Thompson was pulled for the second time in six starts after allowing three goals on five shots in the opening 10:11 Thursday, staking the Sabres to a 3-0 lead.
It was the second straight game in which the Capitals fell behind 3-0.
The good news is Desharnais, who hasn’t played since Oct. 20 following an appendectomy, and defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering from offseason ACL surgery, could be back before the end of the month. When they do return, though, Washington will still need to clean up its defensive-zone coverage errors, such as the ones that led to Beck Malenstyn’s goal that made it 3-0 at 10:11 of the first period and Zach Benson’s that made it 4-1 at 15:55 of the first.
“Even though they keep getting kicked and we can't buy a break right now, we will keep working and we will keep fighting,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “And that's not going to change tomorrow in the film room, at practice, and we will find a way to create our own breaks and start on time.”
The Capitals actually felt they started well Thursday, taking some momentum from Tom Wilson’s fight with Sabres forward Sam Carrick off the opening face-off. They had couple of decent scoring chances early, including Ovechkin’s power-play one-timer from the left circle that Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped with his right pad 2:25 into the game.
Things unraveled quickly, though, after Jack Quinn beat Thompson under the catching glove from the right circle to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 5:25.
“I think if you take today's game, I think we have a good start,” Ovechkin said. “Tom set the tone, lots of physical (play). They get a lead, then another one went in, and it's kind of like, ‘Jesus, what we have to do?’”
Trailing 5-1 after two periods, the Capitals pushed in the third to pull within 5-3 with goals 52 seconds apart from Ryan Leonard at 8:52 and Jenner at 9:44. Ovechkin picked up his record-breaking assist on Jenner’s goal with a pass across the neutral zone to Jenner, whose initial shot from outside the blue line deflected off the stick off Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
When Luukkonen was unable to cover the bouncing puck, Jenner poked it in, pushing Ovechkin ahead of Backstrom in assists. Ovechkin’s longtime linemate, Backstrom played a big role in helping him break the goal record by assisting on 279 of them, more than any other player, before recurring issues with his left hip brought an end to his NHL career eight games into the 2023-24 season.
“Yeah, it's nice, but if ‘Backy’ is still playing, he would probably have 1,000 right now or however many assists he can get,” Ovechkin said. “But it's nice.”
Ovechkin finished the game with three shots on goal, including one from the slot that Luukkonen stopped with 3:37 remaining to prevent Washington from pulling within 5-4. Quinn’s clinching empty-net goal with 43 seconds left ended another frustrating night for Ovechkin and the Capitals.
Ovechkin’s 12:10 in ice time Thursday dropped his season average to 13:35, well below his NHL-career-low of 17:27 from last season.
“I thought he was doing a lot of good things with his line and, listen, he's working,” Carbery said. “He's just like everybody else in our group, everybody else on our staff. Things are not going our way as a group and individually right now and he is fighting like hell to try to score a goal to help our team win.”
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