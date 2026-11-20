The Capitals actually felt they started well Thursday, taking some momentum from Tom Wilson’s fight with Sabres forward Sam Carrick off the opening face-off. They had couple of decent scoring chances early, including Ovechkin’s power-play one-timer from the left circle that Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped with his right pad 2:25 into the game.

Things unraveled quickly, though, after Jack Quinn beat Thompson under the catching glove from the right circle to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 5:25.

“I think if you take today's game, I think we have a good start,” Ovechkin said. “Tom set the tone, lots of physical (play). They get a lead, then another one went in, and it's kind of like, ‘Jesus, what we have to do?’”

Trailing 5-1 after two periods, the Capitals pushed in the third to pull within 5-3 with goals 52 seconds apart from Ryan Leonard at 8:52 and Jenner at 9:44. Ovechkin picked up his record-breaking assist on Jenner’s goal with a pass across the neutral zone to Jenner, whose initial shot from outside the blue line deflected off the stick off Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

When Luukkonen was unable to cover the bouncing puck, Jenner poked it in, pushing Ovechkin ahead of Backstrom in assists. Ovechkin’s longtime linemate, Backstrom played a big role in helping him break the goal record by assisting on 279 of them, more than any other player, before recurring issues with his left hip brought an end to his NHL career eight games into the 2023-24 season.

“Yeah, it's nice, but if ‘Backy’ is still playing, he would probably have 1,000 right now or however many assists he can get,” Ovechkin said. “But it's nice.”

Ovechkin finished the game with three shots on goal, including one from the slot that Luukkonen stopped with 3:37 remaining to prevent Washington from pulling within 5-4. Quinn’s clinching empty-net goal with 43 seconds left ended another frustrating night for Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Ovechkin’s 12:10 in ice time Thursday dropped his season average to 13:35, well below his NHL-career-low of 17:27 from last season.

“I thought he was doing a lot of good things with his line and, listen, he's working,” Carbery said. “He's just like everybody else in our group, everybody else on our staff. Things are not going our way as a group and individually right now and he is fighting like hell to try to score a goal to help our team win.”