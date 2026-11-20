Dylan Holloway also scored twice, Robert Thomas had three assists, and Jake Neighbours had two assists for the Blues (11-9-2), who have won four of five. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored twice, and Arturs Silovs made 28 saves for the Penguins (7-12-2), who have lost two straight and seven of nine (2-6-1).

Rakell put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 7:38 of the first period by redirecting a point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Justin Barron tied it 1-1 at 4:58 of the second period. His shot from the point hit Rakell's stick and bounced off the ice and past a screen in front from Alexey Toropchenko.

Holloway gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 9:14, when he had a shot from Connor McMichael go in off his skate while battling Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson above the crease.

Snuggerud made it 3-1 at 17:20 with a wrist shot on a rebound after Thomas tipped a shot from Neighbours onto Silovs.

Hofer then made three saves in three seconds to preserve the two-goal lead. He denied Egor Chinakhov at 18:10, turned away a wrist shot from Ben Kindel on the rebound before sliding well out of the crease and extended his right pad to get just enough of another rebound chance from Tommy Novak.

St. Louis had 22 shots on goal in the second period after being held to five in the first.

Snuggerud extended it to 4-2 on his second of the game and 12th goal this season at 7:09 of the third period with a wrist shot above the crease off a pass from Thomas below the goal line.

Rakell cut it to 4-2 at 15:24 on a one-timer set up by Sidney Crosby with Silovs pulled for the extra attacker.

Holloway scored an empty-net goal at 17:16 for the 5-2 final.