Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula scored and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings (7-11-2), who have won two in a row. Adrian Kempe scored the only goal in the shootout.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-13-3), who are 0-7-1 in their past eight.

The Kings trailed 3-0 early in the second period before scoring three straight goals in just under 12 minutes to tie the game.

Joel Armia’s point shot deflected off Turcotte at the top of the goal crease to cut it to 3-1 at 2:55 of the second period.

Laferriere brought the Kings to within one goal when he deflected Adrian Kempe’s shot on the power play at the top of the goal crease to make it 3-2 at 10:11.

Haula tied it 3-3 at 14:51. Mikey Anderson’s shot was blocked by Troy Stecher but the rebound came to Haula in the slot, who shot over Stolarz’s glove.

Kuemper kept it 3-3 in overtime with a reaching stick save on Matthews at 2:23 and a save on Darren Raddysh’s breakaway at 2:54.

Matthews put Toronto up 1-0 at 13:54 of the first period on the power play when he took a cross-slot pass from William Nylander and shot over Kuemper’s glove from below the right face-off dot. The assist ended a five-game pointless streak for Nylander.

The Maple Leafs made it 2-0 at 18:48. Jack Roslovic kept in a Kings clearing attempt at the blue line and slid a pass to Matthews in the high slot which created a 2-on-1 down low. Matthews slid a pass across to John Tavares, who shot over Kuemper’s outstretched right pad.

Dakota Joshua scored his first goal of the season in his ninth game to push it to 3-0 at 2:34 of the second period when he took a pass from Nylander on a 2-on-1 and shot past Kuemper’s blocker.