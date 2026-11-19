“I'm still confident we are going to get a deal done,” Doughty said after the Kings morning skate Thursday. “I don't want to go anywhere, they know that. I don't think they want me to go anywhere.”

Doughty was named captain of the Kings on Sept. 16, taking the place of Anze Kopitar, who retired after last season. The 36-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 2 pick by the Kings at the 2008 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career with Los Angeles and has 717 points (166 goals, 551 assists) in 1,297 games.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014) is in the final season of an eight-year, $88 million contract he signed with Los Angeles on July 1, 2018. He can become an unrestricted free agent this coming July 1.

“It doesn't bother me,” Doughty said. “I haven’t thought about it at all. It (stinks) if you get injured or something, you start thinking, like the other day I blocked a shot and I thought ‘Oh, this isn't good for my next contract’ but I don't think about it. I don’t care.”

Winner of the Norris Trophy in 2015-16 at the NHL’s best defenseman, Doughty has also been a staple for Team Canada. He won Olympic gold for his country in 2010 and 2014, and helped Canada win the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and the Four Nations Face-Off in 2025. He was a member of the Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal.

This season, he has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 games entering the Kings’ game against the Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, ABTV).

While he has long gone without an agent, he said Thursday that he has hired Pat Brisson of CAA Sports to represent him. Doughty indicated to NHL.com senior writer Tom Guilitti last month that he believes he can play beyond age 40, that he would be willing to take a team-friendly contract to ensure a return to Los Angeles beyond this season and that winning the Stanley Cup again is what is motivating him to continue playing.

“I’ve just got to stay healthy,” he said in October. “The want to do it hasn't dropped, so, until I lose that, I'm not going to retire.”

The Kings (6-11-2) have not won a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014. They have made the postseason the past five seasons, but have not advanced.

“The Stanley Cup, that's what motivates me,” he said last month. “I love being around my teammates. When I retire, I'll be crying like a baby, I'll tell you that much. I just love the game of hockey. I love the families that we create in hockey, and I love the competition the most. And to try to get a Cup.”