TAMPA -- Connor McDavid's season-opening point streak ended at 23 games, and the Edmonton Oilers had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.
McDavid’s point streak ends at 23 in Oilers loss to Lightning
Vasilevskiy makes 23 saves for Tampa Bay; Edmonton had won six straight
McDavid leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists). His point streak was tied with Wayne Gretzky (1988-89 season) for the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history. Only Gretzky (51 games in 1983-84 and 30 games in 1982-83) and Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) have posted longer streaks from the start of the season.
Tampa Bay primarily used the line of Anthony Cirelli, Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg with defensemen Erik Cernak and Ryan McDonagh to match up against McDavid on the ice.
"I think it was a great effort from everyone in the room," Cirelli said. "I thought we were committed to playing defense. He's a special, special player. It's a group effort. Obviously, he's very fast and very skilled and can do it all. I thought it was a great effort from everyone knowing when he's out there and just trying to play hard."
John Carlson, Mikheyev and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (15-5-2), who have won four of their past five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.
Colton Dach scored for the Oilers (17-4-3), who lost their first road game in regulation this season (10-1-1). Devon Levi made 17 saves.
"I actually thought it was a really good game, real good teams," Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. "When they got one at the end of the period, I thought we got impatient."
Carlson gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 13:29 of the second period on the power play with a one-timer from between the circles off Jake Guentzel's feed from behind the net.
"He's a really smart player, and obviously he's got an unbelievable shot," Guentzel said of Carlson. "It's been fun to play with him and after all those years of playing against him, it's been nice."
Mikheyev extended the Lightning lead to 2-0 at 10:46 of the third period with a slap shot from the left face-off circle. Levi made the initial save on a shot from Cernak, and the rebound bounced to Mikheyev.
The Lightning were 1-for-2 on the power play. The Oilers were 0-for-3.
"Tonight we took advantage," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "We got the power-play goal, they didn't. When you sit back and look at the little things we did that we wanted to do to have success, we did them."
Kucherov was credited with a goal to make it 3-0 at 14:29. His snap shot on a breakaway trickled through Levi and Mattias Ekholm tipped the puck into the net in an attempt to clear it out of the blue paint.
"It squeaks through and I see it on the other side of 'Levs,' if I stay out of it it's probably not going in," Ekholm said. "But I saw it rolling. I couldn't really judge it, and then we got mixed up and it ended up in the back. That's my bad. I'll get Levs a nice dinner for that one."
Dach cut the deficit to 3-1 at 18:24 after he tipped Shakir Mukhamadullin's wrist shot from the left wall and the puck deflected off Vasilevskiy and then Yanni Gourde before popping into the net.
"In the end they were better than us and capitalized on their opportunities," Babcock said. "I didn't think either team had a ton of opportunities. They got one on the power play, our power play didn't."
NOTES: The Lightning (10-1-0) recorded their 10th home win of the season and tied 2020-21 (10-0-1) for their fewest games to reach the mark in franchise history. ... Carlson (seven goals, 13 assists) tied Doug Crossman (22 games in 1992-93) for the fewest games to 20 career points with Tampa Bay by a defenseman. ... McDavid tied Mitch Marner (2022–23) for the third-longest point streak during a season among active players behind Patrick Kane (26 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015–16) and Sidney Crosby (25 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2010–11). ... Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had a 10-game point streak end (nine goals, 11 assists). ... Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed a third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.