McDavid leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists). His point streak was tied with Wayne Gretzky (1988-89 season) for the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history. Only Gretzky (51 games in 1983-84 and 30 games in 1982-83) and Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) have posted longer streaks from the start of the season.

Tampa Bay primarily used the line of Anthony Cirelli, Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg with defensemen Erik Cernak and Ryan McDonagh to match up against McDavid on the ice.

"I think it was a great effort from everyone in the room," Cirelli said. "I thought we were committed to playing defense. He's a special, special player. It's a group effort. Obviously, he's very fast and very skilled and can do it all. I thought it was a great effort from everyone knowing when he's out there and just trying to play hard."

John Carlson, Mikheyev and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (15-5-2), who have won four of their past five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Colton Dach scored for the Oilers (17-4-3), who lost their first road game in regulation this season (10-1-1). Devon Levi made 17 saves.

"I actually thought it was a really good game, real good teams," Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. "When they got one at the end of the period, I thought we got impatient."

Carlson gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 13:29 of the second period on the power play with a one-timer from between the circles off Jake Guentzel's feed from behind the net.

"He's a really smart player, and obviously he's got an unbelievable shot," Guentzel said of Carlson. "It's been fun to play with him and after all those years of playing against him, it's been nice."