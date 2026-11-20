Morrissey took a drop pass from Mark Scheifele and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that hit the left pad of Semyon Varlamov before fluttering into the net.

Scheifele had three assists, and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for the Jets (11-9-3), who were coming off a 2-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday but have won seven of eight. Nico Daws made 22 saves, and Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Duclair, and Emil Heineman scored for the Islanders (10-6-5), who had won three in a row. Varlamov made 18 saves.

Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period, moving the puck to his backhand off a pass from Casey Cizikas and scoring with a shot that went in off the post.

Morgan Barron responded 31 seconds later, tying it 1-1 with a deflection of Dylan Samberg’s point shot.

Heineman scored short-handed to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 8:44. Daws came out of his net to play the puck in the right corner, but he passed it on his backhand right to Heineman, who shot into the open net.

Connor tied it 2-2 at 17:47, scoring with a quick one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Palmieri gave the Islander their third lead of the game, scoring 20 seconds into the second period after Simon Holmstrom knocked down a clearing attempt from Samberg.

Cole Perfetti tied it again 3-3 at 12:09, jamming in his own rebound in the crease for a power-play goal after Varlamov made two point-blank saves.