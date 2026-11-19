Indeed, Bowness will be back behind the bench for the Blue Jackets against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, CHSN).

The 71-year-old missed the past three games because of a health issue, starting with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 14.

Though he called watching the games on TV, “a little weird,’ Bowness did get some family input.

“I watched a couple of games with (my wife) Judy and she was pointing things out to me. I learned from her,” Bowness said with a laugh. “You do see things differently, a little more objectively. You’re not in the moment, so yeah, totally different look when you’re not emotionally involved in the game.”

Bowness flew to Chicago on Wednesday, met with the team and watched their practice from the stands at Blackhawks Ice Center.

“It’s great to see him,” Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson said Wednesday. “Obviously we have a lot of respect for him and just to see him again, it’s just nice as a person, hockey-side away. But then as a coach, definitely a good speech (from him) today. We’re lucky to have him.”

Bowness watched about 10 minutes of Columbus’ morning skate on Thursday before meeting with the media.

“We all know how much he cares and how much he wants to be here. Literally, it almost kills him not to be with us with whatever is going on, whatever keeps him away, and you just know that and you feel that,” Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle said Thursday. “So, I mean, from the coaches on up and all the way down the lineup, we want everyone here every day.

“But it’s a grind of a sport and things happen to players, things happen to coaches. It’s how we bounce back and come together through that, so we have to do that more.”