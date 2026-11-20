Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres (9-9-4), who were 0-4-1 in their past five games. Owen Power had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Leonard scored in his fourth straight game for the Capitals (10-10-0), who have lost four straight. Logan Thompson was lifted at 10:11 of the first period after allowing three goals on five shots. Charlie Lindgren made 10 saves in relief.

Alex Ovechkin assisted on Boone Jenner’s third period goal and passed Nicklas Backstrom (762) for the most assists in Washington franchise history. Ovechkin became the fourth player born outside North America who currently tops a franchise’s all-time list for all three major scoring categories, joining Daniel Alfredsson (Ottawa Senators), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) and Patrik Elias (New Jersey Devils).

Quinn gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 5:25 of the first period when he took a pass from Noah Ostlund on the rush, eluded a defender and beat Thompson far side with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Dahlin made it 2-0 when he went end-to-end, split the defense and skated behind the net to score on a wraparound shot at 9:46 during a power play.

Malenstyn increased the lead to 3-0 at 10:11. Sam Carrick’s pass from behind the goal line deflected off Washington’s Dylan Strome and out in front to Malenstyn, who lifted a backhand shot past Thompson.

Tuch pulled Washington to within 3-1 after he intercepted a Thompson pass, entered the zone and scored on a wrist shot from the left circle at 10:54.

Zach Benson made it 4-1 at 15:55. Peyton Krebs’ pass was deflected, but Benson poked the loose puck past Lindgren from in front.

Thompson extended it to 5-1 at 19:51 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left dot off a pass from Quinn.

Leonard cut the deficit to 5-2 at 8:52 of the third period when he scored on a wrist shot from the high slot during a power play.

Jenner pulled the Capitals to within 5-3 at 9:44 after taking a feed from Ovechkin. Jenner's dump-in deflected of Dahlin and when Luukkonen did not secure the puck, Jenner poked it home.

Quinn scored his second goal of the game into an empty net at 19:17 for the 6-3 final.