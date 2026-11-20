Konecny scored off the rush with a shot that trickled behind Samuel Ersson to complete the Flyers' seventh third-period three-goal comeback victory in team history and first since defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in OT on March 29, 2021.

With Woll pulled during 4-on-4 play, Jamie Drysdale walked in from the blue line and snapped a shot past Ersson at 17:27, tying the game 5-5 and forcing overtime.

Konecny had a goal and three assists, Cam York scored twice, Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist and Joseph Woll made 21 saves for the Flyers (8-11-6), who have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Dylan Cozens scored twice, Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Philip Tomasino also scored for the Senators (14-6-3), who despite the loss extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Tim Stutzle had two assists and Ersson made 13 saves.

Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 1:44 into the first period, tipping a point shot from Jake Sanderson past Woll.

Owen Tippett responded with a power-play goal to tie the game 1-1 at 3:52. He took a pass across the slot from Konecny and scored on a wrist shot from just inside the right circle.

Cozens made it 2-1 at 3:21 of the second, burying a one-timer into the right corner off a clean slot feed from Stutzle.

Batherson extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:04, which marked the first time since Oct. 29 that Ottawa scored on the man-advantage in consecutive games.

York trimmed the lead to 3-2 at 18:39. Ottawa outshot Philadelphia 11-3 in the second period, holding the Flyers without a shot on goal from 18:25 of the first until 16:01 of the second.

Tomasino made it 4-2 at 38 seconds of the third and Cozens' second goal extended Ottawa's lead to 5-2 at 5:27.

York answered on the power play less than a minute later, burying a rebound off Noah Cates' shot near the side of the net for his second of the game to pull the Flyers within 5-3 at 6:25.

Just 15 seconds after that, Foerster finished a 2-on-1 with Konecny to bring the Flyers within 5-4.