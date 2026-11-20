Kaprizov had a goal and two assists and Hughes had a goal and an assist to become the ninth forward-defenseman duo with simultaneous 13-game point streaks in NHL history.

Hughes left the game after taking a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period.

Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists and Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist for the Wild (17-3-4), who have points in 13 straight games (11-0-2) since their last loss in a regulation, 2-1 at the Flames on Oct. 22. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

Simon Nemec scored his second goal in as many games for the Flames (10-12-1), who were coming off a California trip which featured two wins in three games, including a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Dustin Wolf made 18 saves.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring 25 seconds into the first period when he redirected Boldy’s wrist shot past Wolf to put the Wild up 1-0.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 8:09 after taking a pass from Eriksson Ek and scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle that beat Wolf to the glove side.

Nemec scored at 15:51 to cut the lead to 2-1. After his stick broke when he took a hit in the defensive zone, Nemec went to the Calgary bench to get a new one before skating up the ice and snapping a pass from Morgan Frost from the right circle over Wallstedt’s blocker.

Kaprizov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:31 of the second period, taking a pass from Boldy at the right post and dragging the puck through his own legs before lifting a shot to the short side past Wolf.

Boldy scored into an empty net at 19:11 for the 4-1 final.

Kaprizov has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and Hughes has 21 (six goals, 15 assists) during their point streaks.

Kaprizov and Hughes are now tied for the longest active NHL point streak after Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s season-opening 23-game point streak ended on Thursday in a 3-1 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning.