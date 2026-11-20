Games will be played at Georges-Vezina Centre in Chicoutimi on Dec. 1 and Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Dec. 2.

Introduced in 2024, the two-game series brings together top first-year NHL Draft-eligible players from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League against prospects from the NTDP. The players compete in front of hundreds of NHL scouts with an opportunity to enhance their standing ahead of the draft.

Although the event is entering its third year, it has featured one top-10 NHL Draft pick from the NTDP. Forward Wyatt Cullen, who had a goal and an assist in the United States' 4-2 victory in Game 1 last season, was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Cullen became the sixth top-10 pick produced by the NTDP in the past five drafts. Other NTDP players from the 2025 series who were selected in the 2026 draft included forwards Casey Mutryn (No. 38, Seattle Kraken) and Victor Plante (No. 47, Detroit Red Wings), defenseman Luke Schairer (No. 75, St. Louis Blues) and goalie Brady Knowling (No. 127, San Jose Sharks).

The NTDP won the series last season in dramatic fashion. After defeating Team CHL 4-2 in the opener, the United States lost 4-3 in Game 2 before Plante scored at 5:53 of the 20-minute, 3-on-3 overtime tiebreaker to secure the win.

The NTDP U-18 team is 9-11-0 this season, playing a schedule that includes games against United States Hockey League teams, NCAA programs and international competition.