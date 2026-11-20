That happens when a coach is confident his team has an identity and will consistently play to it, as the Rangers have for a large enough percentage of their first 22 games this season.

"When I drive to the rink, I feel fairly confident that I know the type of game that the players are going to put on the ice," Sullivan said. "Some nights are better than others but that's just part of it, that's just the human element of sports, but our intentions, our compete level, our mindset, things of that nature, are in the right place most nights, if not all. As a coach that's a good feeling when you're driving to the rink."

Sullivan's rides were never easy last season, especially at home, where the Rangers turned Madison Square Garden into their own house of horrors in his first season in New York, winning 14 of 41 games, the No. 1 reason they were last in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.

This season, the Rangers (13-8-1) have won nine of 11 home games, 13 of 22 overall, including three in a row and six of their past seven. They're third in the Metropolitan Division and in the middle of a five-day break before playing the Carolina Hurricanes at home Sunday.

And they've done most of it without their best player, goalie Igor Shesterkin, who went down with a season-ending right knee injury in the sixth game of the season, at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9.

"I think we're becoming a team in the true sense of the word," Sullivan said.

It's happening because the Rangers are not deviating from what they are as a team.

"When we're at our very best, we're a checking team that has the ability to score," Sullivan said. "When we value playing defense we can create a lot of offense through our defense, and I think we're a lot harder to play against."

How the Rangers do that defines their identity.

"Like, it's very simple, we skate and we're physical," captain J.T. Miller said. "I don't mean it like we're running around trying to blow guys up; I mean that we're physical and we're winning our battles. We're quick to swam in the 'D' zone and when that happens it sets up our 200-foot game. We've been playing at a faster tempo, closing quicker defensively and faster in the neutral zone. We're making teams make mistakes and we're capitalizing on them."