GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Mike Sullivan's rides to the rink have been far less stressful in his second season as the New York Rangers coach than they were in his first.
Rangers finding identity among strong start to season
Playing physical, faster in Sullivan’s second season behind bench
© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images
That happens when a coach is confident his team has an identity and will consistently play to it, as the Rangers have for a large enough percentage of their first 22 games this season.
"When I drive to the rink, I feel fairly confident that I know the type of game that the players are going to put on the ice," Sullivan said. "Some nights are better than others but that's just part of it, that's just the human element of sports, but our intentions, our compete level, our mindset, things of that nature, are in the right place most nights, if not all. As a coach that's a good feeling when you're driving to the rink."
Sullivan's rides were never easy last season, especially at home, where the Rangers turned Madison Square Garden into their own house of horrors in his first season in New York, winning 14 of 41 games, the No. 1 reason they were last in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.
This season, the Rangers (13-8-1) have won nine of 11 home games, 13 of 22 overall, including three in a row and six of their past seven. They're third in the Metropolitan Division and in the middle of a five-day break before playing the Carolina Hurricanes at home Sunday.
And they've done most of it without their best player, goalie Igor Shesterkin, who went down with a season-ending right knee injury in the sixth game of the season, at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9.
"I think we're becoming a team in the true sense of the word," Sullivan said.
It's happening because the Rangers are not deviating from what they are as a team.
"When we're at our very best, we're a checking team that has the ability to score," Sullivan said. "When we value playing defense we can create a lot of offense through our defense, and I think we're a lot harder to play against."
How the Rangers do that defines their identity.
"Like, it's very simple, we skate and we're physical," captain J.T. Miller said. "I don't mean it like we're running around trying to blow guys up; I mean that we're physical and we're winning our battles. We're quick to swam in the 'D' zone and when that happens it sets up our 200-foot game. We've been playing at a faster tempo, closing quicker defensively and faster in the neutral zone. We're making teams make mistakes and we're capitalizing on them."
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It's how Sullivan envisioned the Rangers playing last season, too. But they got off to a slow start, it derailed from there, and then defenseman Adam Fox and Shesterkin sustained long-term injuries in the same game (Jan. 5 against the Utah Mammoth).
Soon after, the Rangers announced they would be sellers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.
"Last year, obviously, I wouldn't say anyone was happy with how that went," Fox said. "This year, definitely, I think we've played well all year. Obviously, you're not going to win every game, but the identity of our team is defending, being hard to play against, making it hard for other teams to create offense and showcase their skills."
The Rangers are sixth in goals-against per game (2.64), first on the penalty kill (89.7 percent), 10th in shots on goal against per game (26.4) and 11-1-0 in games when they have scored the first goal.
“‘Sully' always says that statistically our best games offensively come from when we're playing our best defensively," Miller said. "Very rarely do we play the track meet game. That's what our brand is."
The principles of their defensive game have been essential to their success since Shesterkin got hurt.
No longer could the Rangers rely on a goalie who was making a career out of bailing out a team that was known to be too careless in the defensive zone, stubbornly east-west through the middle of the ice.
"I don't think there was an adjustment," Sullivan said. "I just think it's a heightened priority."
Coupling that devastating blow was the fact that backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo was also out with a foot infection.
The Rangers were left with rookie Dylan Garand, who was waived prior to the start of the season, as their new No. 1 for most of the first quarter.
Garand delivered in his first two starts after Shesterkin's injury, but then the Rangers went into a mini-tailspin, losing six of seven (1-5-1) and allowing 4.57 goals per game between Oct. 15-Nov. 1.
It wasn't because of goaltending, though it's foolish to think Shesterkin wouldn't have helped stop some of that bleeding.
"We were slow to react," Miller said. "It was like, 'OK, let's go,' versus, 'I'm (bleeping) going.' There's a big difference.
"It's easy to say that with new goalies coming in we went into a bad stretch of hockey, but we weren't playing our style. We weren't quick to play defense. We didn't check fast.
"It was a good test for us to go through some adversity in that last stretch and come back and basically wash it out by playing the way we have."
They've outscored their opponents 22-12 in the past seven games, with the lone blemish a 3-1 loss in Edmonton on Nov. 9.
Garand has delivered in his past four starts with a 1.51 goals-against average and .943 save percentage (six goals on 105 shots). Korpisalo has been nearly perfect since re-joining the lineup in Seattle on Nov. 7, winning his three starts with a 1.67 GAA and .940 save percentage.
"For me it goes back to what does Rangers hockey look like when it's at its best," Sullivan said. "That's the question I always ask our group. What do we want it to look like? Now let's build an action plan to get there.
"We check hard. We defend hard. And we have the ability to score goals off of that."
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