ARLINGTON, Va. -- After seeing Logan Thompson's Hockey Fights Cancer mask that he inspired, William Martel couldn't pick one aspect of it that he liked the most.
"All of it," Martel said. "I'm telling you, all of it."
Martel inspired design for Capitals goalie to use against Sabres, 'It's a privilege for me to wear it'
© Washington Capitals Photography
ARLINGTON, Va. -- After seeing Logan Thompson's Hockey Fights Cancer mask that he inspired, William Martel couldn't pick one aspect of it that he liked the most.
"All of it," Martel said. "I'm telling you, all of it."
Thompson will wear the special mask during the Washington Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer Night game against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 pm. ET; MNMT, MSG-B).
Martel, a 14-year-old from King William, Virginia was diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2025. He suggested that he design a mask for Thompson when he met him during one of his radiation treatments for a germinoma tumor at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. That led to Thompson requesting that Dave Fried of Friedesigns come up with a specialty mask for Hockey Fights Cancer Night with artwork featuring Martel's interests.
Thompson wore the mask for the first time during the Capitals morning skate Thursday.
"For me and my painter and the Washington Capitals and (Capitals director of fan development) Caroline (Potolicchio) to be OK with letting him come up with a designed mask for me to wear in a game is awesome," Thompson said. "I hope they loved it and I hope it means something forever to him and his family because it's a privilege for me to wear it."
Martel and his family will be at Capital One Arena to watch the lone game in which Thompson wears the mask. It immediately sold for $15,000 Thursday on the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction when a bidder used the "buy now" option. Backup Charlie Lindgren's lavender Hockey Fights Cancer mask (modeled after his every-day mask) also is being auctioned at, with the proceeds benefitting Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, the V Foundation and the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation.
"We've had an incredible amount of support through all of this from all sides, and without that I can't imagine how much harder this would have been," said Andy Martel, William's father. "So, the first thought in our minds was how can we keep that going for other families, because, sadly, there are going to be other families coming behind us. So, how can we help pave that way a little bit and make it a little bit easier?
"And this was something that kind of fell right into our laps one day at treatment and, fortunately, it all worked out great so that we could help raise a little bit of money for some families coming behind us."
Martel modeled his radiation treatment mask after a Thompson goalie mask that paid tribute to past and present Capitals legends such as Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Braden Holtby, Olie Kolzig and Peter Bondra. During their meeting in June, Thompson and Martel spent some time drawing their dream goalie masks, which led to William offering to design one for Thompson.
© Washington Capitals Photography
"He kind of threw that out there and said that he was going to design a mask for Logan," said William's mother, Kristi Martel. "And Logan said, 'Let's do it.' So, that's kind of how that came to fruition."
Among the images on the mask are the Washington skyline, including the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and United States Capitol dome, Martel's Labrador retriever Beau, a Washington, D.C. fire truck with Thompson's No. 48 on it (Martel's father and brother Jesse are firemen), the Capitals "Weagle" logo and outdoor scenery with waterfowl and marshes, signifying the freedom and normalcy Martel feels when he's outside.
"Those are quite literally all of his favorite things," Kristi Martel said.
The gold ribbons on each side, the chin and back of the mask represent pediatric cancer and those impacted by it. Thompson added gray awareness ribbons for brain tumors and brain cancer to honor Martel's courage.
"Pretty cool," William Martel said.
Kristi Martel said William is "in the waiting phase" after completing radiation treatments. A brain scan taken in early October showed the tumor had shrunk from a little bigger than a tangerine to the size of a pea and a scan of his spine taken in late October was clear. So, things are looking up.
Thompson said there was a noticeable difference in William's personality, too.
"I remember meeting him and he was a little shy, a little quiet," Thompson said. "And his dad said the first thing, he's got a full set of hair now. So, it's awesome to see him getting healthier by the day. It's such a big difference from the summer when I saw him -- he still was doing treatment – until now. He's having a lot of fun. He's playing video games.
"So, I'm just really happy for him and his family."