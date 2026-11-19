Thompson wore the mask for the first time during the Capitals morning skate Thursday.

"For me and my painter and the Washington Capitals and (Capitals director of fan development) Caroline (Potolicchio) to be OK with letting him come up with a designed mask for me to wear in a game is awesome," Thompson said. "I hope they loved it and I hope it means something forever to him and his family because it's a privilege for me to wear it."

Martel and his family will be at Capital One Arena to watch the lone game in which Thompson wears the mask. It immediately sold for $15,000 Thursday on the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction when a bidder used the "buy now" option. Backup Charlie Lindgren's lavender Hockey Fights Cancer mask (modeled after his every-day mask) also is being auctioned at, with the proceeds benefitting Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, the V Foundation and the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation.

"We've had an incredible amount of support through all of this from all sides, and without that I can't imagine how much harder this would have been," said Andy Martel, William's father. "So, the first thought in our minds was how can we keep that going for other families, because, sadly, there are going to be other families coming behind us. So, how can we help pave that way a little bit and make it a little bit easier?

"And this was something that kind of fell right into our laps one day at treatment and, fortunately, it all worked out great so that we could help raise a little bit of money for some families coming behind us."

Martel modeled his radiation treatment mask after a Thompson goalie mask that paid tribute to past and present Capitals legends such as Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Braden Holtby, Olie Kolzig and Peter Bondra. During their meeting in June, Thompson and Martel spent some time drawing their dream goalie masks, which led to William offering to design one for Thompson.