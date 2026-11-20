Hutson finished a give-and-go with Nick Suzuki, who was along the right boards, by lifting a shot over the pad of Pyotr Kochetkov at the left post.

Jakub Dobes made 26 saves for the Canadiens (14-5-4), who were coming off a 3-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Hurricanes (16-3-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Kochetkov made 22 saves.

Carolina was playing for the first time since sweeping a two-game set against the Seattle Kraken in the Global Series Finland last Saturday.

Ehlers gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the third period. Logan Stankoven kept the play alive in the offensive zone and moved the puck over to Ehlers, who scored blocker side from above the left face-off circle.

Hutson tied it 1-1 at 15:01. He skated down the left wing and roofed a shot over the right shoulder of Kochetkov under the crossbar.