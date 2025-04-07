Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Ovechkin dethroned Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goals leader, registering his 895th career goal to cap a five-goal week – during which he scored in every game (5-1—6 in 4 GP) – as the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals (49-19-9, 107 points) split their four contests. Ovechkin posted 1‑1—2, including an assist on Tom Wilson’s decisive goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins April 1. He then notched Washington’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes April 2. Ovechkin tied Gretzky with a two-goal effort, the 179th multi-goal performance of his career, in a 5-3 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks April 4. He also extended his own League record by reaching the 40-goal milestone for the 14th time and added his 136th career game-winning goal to surpass Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin completed his prolific week by scoring his 895th goal – at 7:26 of the second period in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders April 6 – to break Gretzky’s all-time goals record, a mark “The Great One” owned since March 23, 1994. The 39-year-old Ovechkin, the 10th player to hold the League’s career goals record (outright or tied), ranks fourth in the NHL with 42 total goals this season despite missing 16 contests due to injury (42-27—69 in 61 GP). The nine-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner owns a five-game goal streak dating to March 30 (6-3—9), his second such run of that length in 2024-25 (also Oct. 29 – Nov. 7: 6-3—9 in 5 GP). Only two other players in League history have recorded a single five-game goal streak at age 39 or older: Brett Hull (7 GP in 2003-04 w/ DET) and Johnny Bucyk (6 GP in 1974-75 w/ BOS).