NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki and St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 6.
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
Capitals captain, Canadiens center Suzuki, Blues forward Thomas earn honors
FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Ovechkin dethroned Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goals leader, registering his 895th career goal to cap a five-goal week – during which he scored in every game (5-1—6 in 4 GP) – as the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals (49-19-9, 107 points) split their four contests. Ovechkin posted 1‑1—2, including an assist on Tom Wilson’s decisive goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins April 1. He then notched Washington’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes April 2. Ovechkin tied Gretzky with a two-goal effort, the 179th multi-goal performance of his career, in a 5-3 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks April 4. He also extended his own League record by reaching the 40-goal milestone for the 14th time and added his 136th career game-winning goal to surpass Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin completed his prolific week by scoring his 895th goal – at 7:26 of the second period in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders April 6 – to break Gretzky’s all-time goals record, a mark “The Great One” owned since March 23, 1994. The 39-year-old Ovechkin, the 10th player to hold the League’s career goals record (outright or tied), ranks fourth in the NHL with 42 total goals this season despite missing 16 contests due to injury (42-27—69 in 61 GP). The nine-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner owns a five-game goal streak dating to March 30 (6-3—9), his second such run of that length in 2024-25 (also Oct. 29 – Nov. 7: 6-3—9 in 5 GP). Only two other players in League history have recorded a single five-game goal streak at age 39 or older: Brett Hull (7 GP in 2003-04 w/ DET) and Johnny Bucyk (6 GP in 1974-75 w/ BOS).
SECOND STAR – NICK SUZUKI, C, MONTREAL CANADIENS
Suzuki collected 4-3—7, including a pair of game-winning goals, in four appearances to help the Canadiens (38-30-9, 85 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to March 30 as they created a six-point buffer for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He scored twice, highlighted by his sixth career overtime goal (and fifth of the season), in a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers April 1. Suzuki then registered 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings, a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins April 3 and a 3-2 triumph versus the Philadelphia Flyers April 5 (featuring his ninth game-winning goal of the campaign). The Montreal captain stretched his point streak to five contests (5-5—10) with one assist in a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators April 6, marking the team’s second five-game winning streak of 2024-25 (also Feb. 22 – March 3). The 25-year-old Suzuki places 13th in the NHL with 27-57—84 through 77 total games this season, the most points by a Canadiens player since Alex Kovalev in 2007‑08 (35-49—84 in 82 GP). He also sits among the 2024-25 League leaders in overtime goals (t-2nd; 5), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 9) and assists (t-9th; 57).
THIRD STAR – ROBERT THOMAS, C, ST. LOUIS BLUES
Thomas compiled 2-5—7 and two game-winning goals in three contests as the Blues (43-28-7, 93 points) extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games to climb into the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He picked up the lone assist on Cam Fowler’s overtime winner as St. Louis rallied for a 2-1 triumph against the Detroit Red Wings April 1. Thomas then scored the decisive goal in each of the Blues’ next two games, posting 1-1—2 (highlighted by his third career overtime winner) in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins April 3 followed by 1-3—4 (his seventh career four-point performance) in a 5-4 win versus the Colorado Avalanche April 5. The 25-year-old Thomas, who leads the NHL with 4-19—23 since March 15 (the start of St. Louis’ 12-game winning streak), paces the Blues with 21-54—75 through 66 total appearances this season.
As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is bringing you the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet March’s “Fourth Star.”