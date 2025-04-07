Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings still have a prayer of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so what better place to play a big game than Bell Centre in Montreal?
"It's church, church for hockey," coach Todd McLellan said. "It's where the hockey people go. When they think about a church, that's where they go. That's their cathedral."
Light a candle.
The Red Wings are trying to end an eight-season playoff drought and badly need to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in regulation Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX).
The Canadiens hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are six points behind with a game in hand. So are the New York Rangers, who play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, TVAS).
Montreal has won five straight. Detroit is 3-0-1 in its past four.
"Extremely excited," Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond said. "I think it'll be a great game. The atmosphere in Montreal is always good, and what's at stake [matters] as well."
The Red Wings have had an up-and-down season.
They were 13-17-4 at the holiday break Dec. 24-26, eight points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the East.
McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. They went 15-5-1 leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off break Feb. 10-21 and had the third best points percentage (.738) in the NHL over that stretch. Only the Washington Capitals (.762) and the Winnipeg Jets (.750) were better.
Detroit held the second wild card at that point.
"I challenged our group after the 4 Nations break," McLellan said. "Who are we? … We talked about, 'The story's not done yet. We can still write another chapter or two, so let's get playing the way we can.'"