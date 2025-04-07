Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

Trail Montreal by 6 points for 2nd wild card, looking to end 8-season drought

Larkin DET excited to visit MTL

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings still have a prayer of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so what better place to play a big game than Bell Centre in Montreal?

"It's church, church for hockey," coach Todd McLellan said. "It's where the hockey people go. When they think about a church, that's where they go. That's their cathedral."

Light a candle.

The Red Wings are trying to end an eight-season playoff drought and badly need to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in regulation Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX).

The Canadiens hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are six points behind with a game in hand. So are the New York Rangers, who play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, TVAS).

Montreal has won five straight. Detroit is 3-0-1 in its past four.

"Extremely excited," Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond said. "I think it'll be a great game. The atmosphere in Montreal is always good, and what's at stake [matters] as well."

The Red Wings have had an up-and-down season.

They were 13-17-4 at the holiday break Dec. 24-26, eight points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the East.

McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. They went 15-5-1 leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off break Feb. 10-21 and had the third best points percentage (.738) in the NHL over that stretch. Only the Washington Capitals (.762) and the Winnipeg Jets (.750) were better.

Detroit held the second wild card at that point.

"I challenged our group after the 4 Nations break," McLellan said. "Who are we? … We talked about, 'The story's not done yet. We can still write another chapter or two, so let's get playing the way we can.'"

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

You May Also Like

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

The Red Wings went 2-0-1 in their first three games coming out of the break and moved up to the first wild card, then fell out of the playoff picture again. They lost six straight in regulation and went 3-5-0 over their next eight.

Who are they?

Captain Dylan Larkin looked at the positives.

"It's a stressful time right now," he said. "But at Christmas it was … I mean, it was not good. It was bad. We struggled, and [it] felt like it was going to be the longest four months to the end of the season that could be possible, and we were just going to put our equipment on and go out there and play and suck it up.

"But we've battled, and we've had a lot of new faces in the lineup and a lot of young faces, and it's been exciting to see them come in and see how they play and see how they handle the pressure, see how they've grown in this time. There's so much difference from Christmas to now.

"We're still in this, and that's because we didn't quit. We turned it around, and we showed that we can play in big games in pressure environments and win hockey games."

They're going to have to show it again.

A bright spot lately has been 37-year-old goalie Cam Talbot, who is 3-0-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in four consecutive starts.

McLellan said he will start again in Montreal.

"My experience with him, when he gets on a roll and gets playing, get him the rest he needs, make sure he feels good, put him back in," said McLellan, who also coached Talbot with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-19) and Los Angeles Kings (2023-24). "We believe he can keep doing it. He's been excellent."

The Red Wings made a late push for the playoffs last season, finishing with back-to-back 5-4 wins against the Canadiens -- in overtime at home April 15 and a shootout at Bell Centre on April 16. They barely missed out. Although they tied the Capitals with 91 points, Washington ended up with the first wild card in the East thanks to the regulation-wins tiebreaker (32-27).

"I feel like these are the kind of games you want to play," Raymond said. "If you don't get excited for that, I don't know what will. Just a great opportunity. I think we're ready for the task and excited to get out there."

Montreal finished 15th in the East last season, though. The Canadiens are much better this time.

Light a candle.

"It's a big game," Larkin said. "Our season's on the line. We've put ourselves in that position, whether good or bad, and we're going into a hockey game where we've got to win, and that's exciting. Great building to go into and have a game like that."

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hellebuyck worthy of Hart Trophy consideration, Theodore says

Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

Penguins miss playoffs, goaltending, lack of depth among reasons

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Ovechkin helped grow hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Olofsson breaks tie late, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Ovechkin scores No. 895 in Capitals loss to Islanders

Color of Hockey: 3 Black players combine for historic AHL goal