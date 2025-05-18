Oilers must ‘keep an eye out’ for Rantanen in Western Final against Stars

Forward provides new twist to rematch, has League-leading 19 points this postseason

Rantanen Kulak

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers expect Mikko Rantanen to be a handful in their Western Conference Final rematch against the Dallas Stars, but they believe they’re up for the task.

Rantanen brings a new twist in this best-of-7 series after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7; the Stars forward leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games heading into Game 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Adding Rantanen helps; he’s played really well,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. “Their power play seems to be really clicking, they scored a big goal last night [2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets].

“It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited for the challenge as we always are.”

Rantanen started this season skating alongside center Nathan MacKinnon for the Colorado Avalanche but was traded to Carolina in a three-team deal also involving the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24. Rantanen was in the last of a six-year contract with Colorado.

But he was moved again prior to the NHL Trade Deadline to the Stars and promptly signed an eight-year $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) that begins next season. Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 regular-season games with Dallas.

He came back to haunt his former team in the first round, scoring a hat trick in the third period of Game 7, a 4-2 win against the Avalanche. Rantanen had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in the series.

“He’s a big man, really smart, good in battles, sees the ice really well,” McDavid said. “He’s been doing it for a really long time as well. He’s a perennial 100-point guy, scored 50 goals, he’s a great player who we’ll need to keep an eye out in this series.”

COL@DAL, Gm7: Rantanen notches first postseason career hat trick for 4-point game

Dallas is playing in the conference final for a third straight season after it eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the second round. The Stars closed out the series in Game 6 on Saturday with a power-play goal by defenseman Thomas Harley at 1:33 of overtime.

“I think their style of play is almost identical (to last season); I don’t think they’ve changed anything with their systems or really how they approach the game,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The trade with Rantanen obviously being the biggest one, that changes their identity a little bit.

“Looking through the rosters from last year, our team to theirs, I think each team has probably five or six new players. So, the look of the teams is a little different, but I think the identities of each one playing is very similar.”

Rantanen is an obvious early candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, but the Stars arrive with plenty of depth. Jason Robertson led Dallas with 35 goals and was one of seven forwards to have at least 20; Rantanen finished with 32, including 25 with Colorado.

“Obviously, they’re a really deep team,” McDavid said. “It’s the conference final, so everybody is going to be a good team. They have scoring all over; I think they have eight 20-goal scorers or something like that.

“They’re incredibly deep, have good (defense), great goalie. They have a really good team, it’ll be a good test.”

VGK@EDM, Gm3: McDavid's shot deflects off a defender's skate in front and finds twine to tie it

Edmonton rode its depth to get back to the conference final. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl naturally led the way offensively -- McDavid has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and Draisaitl has 16 (five goals, 11 assists) in 11 games -- but the Oilers have 16 players with at least one goal this postseason.

“Lots is going to be talked about how Dallas is a deep team and all that, but we’re a deep team too,” McDavid said. “We’re rolling four lines. The four lines have been effective scoring, defending well and everybody kind of plays on a role on the specialty teams as well.

“We’re a good team, we know that. Third time in the conference final in the last four years, so it’s becoming more normal. I think that’s a good thing. It doesn’t feel like it’s anything other than ordinary at this point to be in this position, all while understanding it’s a unique situation and we have to take advantage of these opportunities.”

But finding a way to contain Rantanen will be key.

“He’s obviously an incredibly high-end player,” Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner said. “He knows how to find guys in good spots, has a really good shot and vision. He’s obviously a huge threat on the power play too.

“He definitely changes some things, but that’s what kind of happens when you get to the top four teams.”

