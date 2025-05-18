Oilers must ‘keep an eye out’ for Rantanen in Western Final against Stars

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers expect Mikko Rantanen to be a handful in their Western Conference Final rematch against the Dallas Stars, but they believe they’re up for the task.

Rantanen brings a new twist in this best-of-7 series after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7; the Stars forward leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games heading into Game 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Adding Rantanen helps; he’s played really well,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. “Their power play seems to be really clicking, they scored a big goal last night [2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets].

“It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited for the challenge as we always are.”

Rantanen started this season skating alongside center Nathan MacKinnon for the Colorado Avalanche but was traded to Carolina in a three-team deal also involving the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24. Rantanen was in the last of a six-year contract with Colorado.

But he was moved again prior to the NHL Trade Deadline to the Stars and promptly signed an eight-year $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) that begins next season. Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 regular-season games with Dallas.

He came back to haunt his former team in the first round, scoring a hat trick in the third period of Game 7, a 4-2 win against the Avalanche. Rantanen had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in the series.

“He’s a big man, really smart, good in battles, sees the ice really well,” McDavid said. “He’s been doing it for a really long time as well. He’s a perennial 100-point guy, scored 50 goals, he’s a great player who we’ll need to keep an eye out in this series.”