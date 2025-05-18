DeBoer has ‘privilege’ of reaching Western Final again as Stars coach

In the second round against the Winnipeg Jets, DeBoer talked about how the players were willing to accept hard coaching, starting with the leaders. Whatever he said privately, in public he took pressure off players struggling offensively by emphasizing the Stars were playing the top team -- and the top defensive team -- in the regular season. After Dallas won in six games, he was asked about himself. He stuck up for others instead.

“What I’m proud of is my coaching staff,” DeBoer said. “We’re where we are this year in the playoffs because of our special teams and our goaltending. Our 5-on-5 play’s been good, but our special teams and our goaltending have been exceptional. That’s Jeff Resse, Steve Spott, Alain Nasreddine.

“When it goes the other way, when our power play was bottom of the League the first two months of the year, those guys took a lot of flak, so they should get a lot of credit, because that’s carried us through two rounds, allowed us to get healthy and get Miro back in the lineup and get Robertson back in the lineup.”

Another thing you’ll notice about DeBoer: Sometimes less is more.

Although DeBoer has said many times he enjoys the unique challenge of coaching in a playoff series -- facing one team game after game, making adjustments -- the foundation is laid during training camp and the regular season.

“Any coach can make adjustments, but I think there has to be a respect level from both sides from player and coach for the buy-in, and I think that’s what he does a good job of,” forward Tyler Seguin said. “Starting from Day 1 of training camp, there’s a respect and a relationship established from him to the group, from him to individuals. …

“It’s always been black and white. There’s no gray areas. I’ve been on teams where there’s sometimes some gray. I feel like as a group, we know where the puck’s going most of the time based off of our rules, if you want to call it, or just our system, and that’s from Pete.”

Once he gets to the playoffs, DeBoer lets the players play, in a sense.

“At this point in the season, there’s not a lot that he can do as far as when it comes to effort and stuff, so I think he does a good job of relying on the leadership that we have in here,” Oettinger said. “It’s on us now to bring that energy.

“We all know the systems. Like, they’ve pounded it into us. We know how he wants us to play. He does a good job of turning it over to the guys and letting us take the ball and not try to overstep and do too much, which is what I think good coaches do.”

Seguin said DeBoer separates himself on days between games, projecting calm.

“I don’t know how other teams are,” Seguin said. “But there’s definitely a comfort in situations where maybe you wouldn’t think there should be, and that starts at the top with Pete, and it trickles down to leadership and just keeping the ship straight.”

DeBoer can be intense and fiery. But at least in front of the media, he seems looser overall in Dallas than he did in, say, San Jose. He’ll share more information, crack jokes and frame adversity as the beauty of the playoffs. Maybe instead of growing frustrated chasing the Cup, he has become philosophical.

Maybe that will help him win it.

“If he was showing how bad he wants it, it would become too emotional, probably,” Seguin said. “It would become too high and low, and I think his balance is where he separates (himself). But I know internally how bad he wants it, how bad that group back there (in the coaches room) wants it.

“I know how much fun they have with the journey, and that’s us as players too, right? You can get so caught in this trap of playoffs and emotions and sleep. You’ve got to have fun with it.”