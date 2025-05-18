DeBoer has ‘privilege’ of reaching Western Final again as Stars coach

DALLAS -- If it seems like we write this every year, that’s because we do.
Pete DeBoer is back in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, chasing his first championship.
It’s an incredible accomplishment on its own that DeBoer will coach the Dallas Stars against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final, starting in Game 1 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Imagine if he finally hoists the Stanley Cup.
“To be in the final four that many times is a privilege,” DeBoer said. “Just got to try to end up in the top spot one of these times.”
That quote is actually from last year, but it works just as well this year.
DeBoer has appeared in the playoffs 10 times as an NHL coach. Eight times -- including the past six straight -- he has advanced at least as far as the third round.
He has gone to the Stanley Cup Final twice, with the New Jersey Devils in 2012 and the San Jose Sharks in 2016. He took the Sharks to the third round in 2019 and the Vegas Golden Knights there in 2020 and 2021, and he has taken the Stars there three times in a row.
He has won 96 playoff games, tied with Mike Keenan for fifth in NHL history behind Scotty Bowman (223), Al Arbour (123), Joel Quenneville (121) and Dick Irvin (100), and 19 best-of-7 series, fourth in NHL history behind Bowman (47), Quenneville (23) and Arbour (21).
Of course, Keenan won the Cup. Bowman, Arbour, Quenneville and Irvin each won it multiple times. Only Pat Quinn (183) has coached more playoff games without winning the Cup than DeBoer (174) has.
“He’s been there, hasn’t gotten the result that he wanted, so I think he’s learned from previous experiences,” goalie Jake Oettinger said.
Some things you’ll notice about DeBoer: He creates his own narrative around which the team can rally. He spreads credit and defends his guys. That binds people together and helps them buy in.
In the first round against the Colorado Avalanche, DeBoer told the players no one had picked them to win because of injuries to defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson. He told them outsiders didn’t show enough respect to the guys who were in the room. It created an underdog attitude -- even though the Stars finished fifth in the NHL in the regular season, the Avalanche eighth -- and Dallas won in seven games. DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s, setting the NHL record for Game 7 wins.