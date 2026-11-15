Lundqvist scores goalie goal at Rangers Alumni Classic

Earlier this season before injury ended his season, Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin scored a goalie goal to the delight of Lundqvist, who was working as an MSG studio analyst for that game.

Over his 15 NHL seasons - all with the Rangers - Lundqvist had a few close calls but never scored a goal. On Sunday, he put so much juice on the shot he fell backward to the ice on the follow through, getting a pretty good look at his retired number up in the rafters of the Garden.

When he got up, Lundqvist skated back to his net until he was seemingly coaxed into going for the fist bump line from the bench.

Former MSG broadcasters Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti who were back on the call and enjoyed the feat.

"Igor who?" Micheletti said with a hearty laugh.

The Rangers Alumni Classic is in its fifth season and proceeds from the game benefit the Northwell Foundation for pediatric cancer care.