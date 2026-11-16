“We're in the results business, so anytime you don't get those results, especially at home, fans, they deserve better and we're trying to put our best foot forward,” Chayka said. “As I zoom out, I don't think any homestand is going define a season. I don't think that's going be a final verdict of how we do, but how we react is what I'm focused on, and again, what we can learn, how we can grow, things we can do better, that's what I'm thinking about.”

All six home losses came against teams in Stanley Cup Playoff position. Starting with their Original Six Series game at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4), six of the Maple Leafs’ (8-12-2) next seven games will be against teams currently out of playoff position.

“I don’t like where we are there’s no question, but there’s lots of hockey left and I don’t think we should be where we are but that doesn’t really matter much,” Toronto first-year coach Jim Hiller said. “Pressure? We will go back to (our next game), there’s pressure every game to win, there’s pressure to win the next game so that’s really the pressure I’m feeling.”

Added Chayka, “I don't know that I don't look at this as that short-term in terms of a segment of games but we've certainly dug ourselves a bit of a hole and the only way to get out of that is to get out of it together and the sooner we can get back on the winning track obviously helps us.”

The Maple Leafs played arguably their best of any of the six losses in their previous game, a 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Captain Auston Matthews, who leads the team with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 22 games, said he felt encouraged with how Toronto played against Edmonton, which is averaging 3.91 goals per game.

“Not the result we wanted but I thought last game was a lot better,” Matthews said. “It was a really tight hockey game, good hockey game. I thought we did a lot of things well and obviously it’s disappointing the outcome but I thought the process was a good step in the right direction for our group.”

Gavin McKenna, selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, does not have a point in his past two games and has two points (one goal, one assist) in his past seven. His ice time fluctuated during the homestand, the 18-year-old playing a low of 10:38 during the stretch Thursday against the Minnesota Wild after playing 17:22 against the New Jersey Devils four night earlier. He is third among rookies with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games, trailing Ivar Stenberg of the San Jose Sharks (14 points) and Cole Hutson of the Washington Capitals (15).

McKenna said he has had regular conversations with Hiller throughout the season.

“It’s been more just trying to simplify my game a little bit, less turnovers and knowing when to make a play and when not to,” McKenna said. “That’s been something I’ve been trying to do to earn more ice time.”

Chayka is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, replacing Brad Treliving, who was fired March 31 with seven games left last season. Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons. Chayka was hired May 3, and two days later the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to select McKenna.

Chayka said he has no issues with McKenna 22 games into his rookie season.

“I've been really excited about Gavin's progress, not just the point production … but his overall game continues to improve,” Chayka said. “I think he's adopting a lot of things the coaches have been working with him on.

“Obviously our focus with Gavin is more than his first season. We want to put him in a position to have success year after year. Jim and Gavin have a great relationship. Gavin understands the process of becoming a great player. I know what it looks like when there's a superstar player five years later, but they all go through the same process, and it's a growing process. You can't microwave it. We're really committed to doing the right thing for Gavin both in the short term and the long term.”

Chayka also said he believes Hiller and his coaching staff, including associate Daniel Alfredsson and assistants John Gruden and Brad Werenka, can get the team trending in the right direction again.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Jim,” Chayka said. “(Senior executive advisor) Mats (Sundin) and I, they have full support behind them and I think it's on us as a group to work through this and I think adversity is an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to grow. I think you ought to be really honest with where you're at and what you've done and things that need to be improved. I think Jim and his staff, his whole staff, have done that, but I think whether it's players, management, coaches, we're all in this together to try to get through it.”

To that end, Chayka said he is not looking to direct blame in any specific direction so early in the season.

“These short-term results aren't what we expect and it's unacceptable,” Chayka said. “We think we hold ourselves to a higher standard and fans deserve better. The ownership gives us all the resources to go out and have success. It's on us as a group to get the job done. I'm not going try to assign blame. I'm looking for solutions. I think there's two things can be true.

“The short-term results cannot be what we wanted, and yet there can still be some green shoots of some good signs of progress. I have a lot of belief in this group. I believe in the staff still and it's as simple as going out and trying to win the next hockey game at this stage.”