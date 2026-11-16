NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 15.
Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week, had eight points in three games
Jets center, Wild goalie Wallstedt, Hurricanes forward Ehlers earn honors
© NHL Public Relations
FIRST STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS
Scheifele, who overtook Dale Hawerchuk for Winnipeg’s franchise points record, led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three contests as the Jets (10-8-3, 23 points) posted a perfect week to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Nov. 3. He collected one assist in a 4-2 triumph over the New Jersey Devils Nov. 10. Scheifele then registered 2-1—3, including his franchise record-tying 67th career game-winning goal, in an 8-3 victory against the Dallas Stars Nov. 12. He capped the week with 1-3—4, as well as a shootout tally, as Winnipeg completed its second four-goal comeback win of the month (also Nov. 3 at MTL) via a 5-4 rally versus the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 14. In the process, Scheifele surpassed Hawerchuk (929) – his former Ontario Hockey League coach and mentor – for Winnipeg’s franchise points record and Thomas Steen (553) for the Jets’ franchise assists record. Scheifele additionally tied Hawerchuk (379) for the franchise goals record. The 33-year-old Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Jets since being drafted seventh overall in 2011, owns 7-19—26 through 21 total contests this season – boosted by a League-best 5-9—14 during a six-game assist/point streak coinciding with Winnipeg’s current 6-0-0 run.
SECOND STAR – JESPER WALLSTEDT, G, MINNESOTA WILD
Wallstedt went 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .944 save percentage to help the Central Division-leading Wild (15-3-4, 34 points) complete a perfect three-game road trip and extend their point streak to 11 contests dating to Oct. 24 (9-0-2). He denied 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 10. Wallstedt then made 26 saves in a 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 12 before stopping 31 shots in a 6-2 win versus the Boston Bruins Nov. 14. The 24-year-old Wallstedt, playing just his second full NHL season, tops the League with 14 wins through 19 total appearances in 2026-27 (14-2-3). Wallstedt, who is 8-0-1 in his last nine starts dating to Oct. 24, also sits among this season’s top performers in save percentage (3rd; .926) and goals-against average (4th; 1.94).
THIRD STAR – NIKOLAJ EHLERS, LW, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Ehlers registered 1-4—5 across a pair of games in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland to power the Eastern Conference-leading Hurricanes (16-3-2, 34 points) to a sweep of their overseas series against the Seattle Kraken. He picked up 1-1—2 in the first game, a 4-1 win Nov. 12 at Helsinki’s Veikkaus Arena. Ehlers then notched 0-3—3, his eighth career three-assist performance and third this calendar year (also March 18 vs. PIT and Jan. 6 vs. DAL), in a 5-1 decision Nov. 14. The 30-year-old Ehlers, the highest-scoring Danish player in NHL history, has compiled 5-15—20 through 21 games this season and 31-60—91 in 103 contests since signing with Carolina in July 2025.
GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a light on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” videos.