Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week, had eight points in three games

FIRST STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS

Scheifele, who overtook Dale Hawerchuk for Winnipeg’s franchise points record, led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three contests as the Jets (10-8-3, 23 points) posted a perfect week to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Nov. 3. He collected one assist in a 4-2 triumph over the New Jersey Devils Nov. 10. Scheifele then registered 2-1—3, including his franchise record-tying 67th career game-winning goal, in an 8-3 victory against the Dallas Stars Nov. 12. He capped the week with 1-3—4, as well as a shootout tally, as Winnipeg completed its second four-goal comeback win of the month (also Nov. 3 at MTL) via a 5-4 rally versus the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 14. In the process, Scheifele surpassed Hawerchuk (929) – his former Ontario Hockey League coach and mentor – for Winnipeg’s franchise points record and Thomas Steen (553) for the Jets’ franchise assists record. Scheifele additionally tied Hawerchuk (379) for the franchise goals record. The 33-year-old Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Jets since being drafted seventh overall in 2011, owns 7-19—26 through 21 total contests this season – boosted by a League-best 5-9—14 during a six-game assist/point streak coinciding with Winnipeg’s current 6-0-0 run.