Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood has started a book club through Fable, an app designed to discuss books, as well as Instagram and TikTok apps. Wedgewood is writing a monthly blog on the club for NHL.com. In his second installment, he reviews Bodies of Magic by Freya Marske, discusses the Avalanche’s first two book theme nights and how his teammates are jumping onboard the book club bandwagon.
Wedgewood's online book club gaining traction among Avalanche, fans
Goalie marvels at participation of teammates' families in second installment of blog for NHL.com
© Scott Wedgewood
We had 832 interactions in the club on Bodies of Magic, so people were communicating in different chapter rooms. It was labeled a dark academia book, featuring five students in a town called Sieuxerr and in this world, people are born with the ability to be healers. They can put hands on you, they can diagnose you without medical equipment and if you have an injury, they can repair tendons with these abilities, things like that. So it was kind of a cool magic book, and I haven’t read that arc before.
The five main characters are going through a final exam, and they’re randomly paired together with their college years decided by whether or not they pass their final exam as a group. The book turns as they walk into the first exam room and there’s a dead body on the floor before the test even starts. It’s one of the smartest kids in their class, so they’re like, ‘OK, what happened?’ The book follows different POVs of the characters, what their past is and how they’re tied potentially to the murder and why the murder happened to this particular student.
I gave it 3.25 stars and the only reason I didn’t give it more was, personally, it didn’t dive too deeply into the dark academia. There’s nothing wrong with it. It didn’t seem to turn to that dark horror for me, but it was obviously a good read, It felt that way in people’s reviews, too. It seemed like they wanted more of a crazy ending, darker side. But it’s another book I wouldn’t have picked up if not for the club, and that’s the point of it.
We’ve had two theme nights: Dark Matter on Oct. 23 and Iron Flame on Oct. 28. Dark Matter was the first book club read, and there were almost 1,000 interactions on that. A lot of comments were, ‘I never would’ve picked this up if it wasn’t for the club.’ The author, Blake Crouch, was awesome. He and his family live in Durango, Colorado, and they had never been to a hockey game, so they were pumped to come.
© Scott Wedgewood
The book’s concept is all about our choices in life "to the road not taken." The main character’s life was on a path to being a renowned scientist and then pivoted to being a professor and having a family. But in the multiverse, there are other versions of him, and one did choose to become that scientist and created a compound that lets your body travel through the multiverse in this scientific discovery cubicle. This other version of himself comes to his world, kidnaps the professor’s version and sends him back to the scientist’s reality and then take over this reality and lives the wife-and-kid life because he never chose it. It follows the point of two versions of yourself and makes you question if you've made the right decisions in your life.
So during one of the TV timeouts, Bernie, our mascot, got into a box he made. The camera changes and he’s in Section 300. Then it goes back to where the box is, he comes out, he goes back in and then he’s in Section 100. They had a couple of different Bernies put on a show and it was cool because in the book, every time you go into the box, a new version of you is created in a different timeline. The fans had a signing opportunity with Blake, and he came down to the room, got a jersey from me, he signed books for me and did a giveaway. My helmet, the main thing for these book nights, unfortunately didn’t show up in time but he promised he’d come back and sign the area I have for him on my mask.
Iron Flame night was author Rebecca Yarros’ second time being here. Her series is so big, so she did a Q&A before we arrived at the rink with 800 VIPs and just talked about her book, her process, everything related to her journey. I was able to talk with her after morning skate, and I got her to sign some stuff for another book club giveaway.
© Scott Wedgewood
They have books and jerseys for these theme nights to give out to anyone interested around our room. I wasn’t playing so I did the extra skate after practice and most of the guys took some stuff, and funny enough, all the books and jerseys were gone by the time I got there. I’m like, ‘I’m the one that helped set this all up and I didn’t get anything.’ In the end I did get some merch and Rebecca, as always, was great to sign it for me. We got my mask the day after the Dark Matter Night, but I did have it for her, so she signed her location on the mask, which is great.
Last year Rebecca gave us a gift for our new baby, Daphne, so, my wife, Brittany, was able to meet her and thank her in person during one of the intermissions, which was great for them to meet. A bunch of players’ wives and friends also flew in. I know Brett Kulak and his family had a friend from Edmonton fly in and visit them and go to Iron Flame night and meet Rebecca. Martin Necas’ wife loves the series and has a dragon tattoo on her arm for it, so she was ecstatic to meet Rebecca. There were some cool interactions on a secondary level that I didn’t even know of; fandom within our room and their wives. So that was great to see them have the interactions and enjoy it, too.
I think we have five or six guys in the room who have started to read some of the theme night books. A ton of the fans, lots of media and lots of management are reading more and sharing their book choices with me. It’s been very rewarding to be someone people share it with whether they're influenced by me or not, it’s great to see more people reading.
© Scott Wedgewood