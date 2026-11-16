Wedgewood's online book club gaining traction among Avalanche, fans

We had 832 interactions in the club on Bodies of Magic, so people were communicating in different chapter rooms. It was labeled a dark academia book, featuring five students in a town called Sieuxerr and in this world, people are born with the ability to be healers. They can put hands on you, they can diagnose you without medical equipment and if you have an injury, they can repair tendons with these abilities, things like that. So it was kind of a cool magic book, and I haven’t read that arc before.

The five main characters are going through a final exam, and they’re randomly paired together with their college years decided by whether or not they pass their final exam as a group. The book turns as they walk into the first exam room and there’s a dead body on the floor before the test even starts. It’s one of the smartest kids in their class, so they’re like, ‘OK, what happened?’ The book follows different POVs of the characters, what their past is and how they’re tied potentially to the murder and why the murder happened to this particular student.

I gave it 3.25 stars and the only reason I didn’t give it more was, personally, it didn’t dive too deeply into the dark academia. There’s nothing wrong with it. It didn’t seem to turn to that dark horror for me, but it was obviously a good read, It felt that way in people’s reviews, too. It seemed like they wanted more of a crazy ending, darker side. But it’s another book I wouldn’t have picked up if not for the club, and that’s the point of it.

We’ve had two theme nights: Dark Matter on Oct. 23 and Iron Flame on Oct. 28. Dark Matter was the first book club read, and there were almost 1,000 interactions on that. A lot of comments were, ‘I never would’ve picked this up if it wasn’t for the club.’ The author, Blake Crouch, was awesome. He and his family live in Durango, Colorado, and they had never been to a hockey game, so they were pumped to come.