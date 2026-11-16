The 54-year-old hockey legend has not played a game since Dec. 21, 2025, with Kladno in the Czech Extraliga.

"Truth is, I have something in mind," the forward told Czech newspaper Deník Sport in a story published Monday to promote his autobiography, "JA68," and a special line of trading cards. "I'm not sure if people would be interested. But if it were to happen, the ideal date would be around the beginning of August 2027. There will be the World Cup (of Hockey) in Prague during the season after that, but I am not sure I would be able to skate at that time."

The game could be similar to the one Zdeno Chara hosted Aug. 21 in Trencin, Slovakia. Several of the 49-year-old’s friends and former teammates participated, including Jagr, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, and fellow Hockey Hall of Famers Ray Bourque, Mark Recchi, Marian Hossa and Patrice Bergeron.

"I would like to bring in some really high-quality players," Jagr said. "Former teammates, but also players who are still active, to make sure the game is played at a high level. I don't want people to watch a bunch of old guys struggling to get around the ice. I would also be happy if other players who never got the chance to have a proper farewell could have one too. There are quite a few from our generation who fall into that category, and they definitely deserve it as well."

The No. 5 pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 1990 NHL Draft, Jagr is second all-time in League history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games with the Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

He retired from the NHL during the 2017-18 season after 22 games with Calgary and played nine seasons with Kladno. He had been majority owner of the club from 2011-12 until January 2025, when he sold 80 percent.

Jagr said listening to his body has led to him stepping away from playing.

"I believe that the body is a brilliant tool," he said. "If I really wanted to, if it made sense to me or I had the motivation, then I would be able to do it. But it doesn't make sense to me anymore. If it is not fun anymore and you do something just out of obligation, it's not worth it."

When asked if he would make a formal retirement announcement, Jagr said not to expect one.

"Honestly, I did not even announce my retirement yet," he said. "Because I'm not the kind of person who likes to announce these things. Although sometimes it seemed I liked to talk about my life, I never really did. I can retire quietly and I don't have to say anything to anyone about that. I know a lot of media were surprised I did not announce my retirement, but why (do that)? From my point of view, there is no obligation to say or announce anything. I just don't feel that way."

NHL.com/cs senior independent correspondent Michael Langr contributed to this report