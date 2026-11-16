NHL Status Report: Cooley, Schmaltz questionable for Mammoth against Canucks

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is questionable for the Stars in their first of consecutive road games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Their top defenseman missed his fifth straight game Sunday, a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. Heiskanen has not played since leaving early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Dallas coach said the hope is Heiskanen returns this week. It plays at Vegas again on Thursday. "We'll just have to see how he is," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "If it's not the first game, I would think probably the odds go up even more that it's the second game, but hopefully it's the first. But we'll see how he's doing." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is out "a couple of weeks," Gulutzan said. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 12.