Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Cooley, Schmaltz questionable for Mammoth against Canucks
Rielly back at Maple Leafs practice; Boucher could make debut for Senators on Tuesday
© Troy Parla/Getty Images; André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
Utah Mammoth
Forwards Logan Cooley (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) are questionable for the Mammoth against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN+). Cooley has missed Utah’s past three games and is day to day. He has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season. Schmaltz has missed the past two and is also day to day. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly (lower body) returned to Maple Leafs practice in a noncontact jersey Monday. The defenseman hasn’t played since Nov. 7 and remains day to day. Rielly has 12 assists in 18 games while averaging 18:46 of ice time. Toronto visits the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). … Kirill Marchenko (lower body) skated Monday but remains week to week. The forward, who has not played since Oct. 26, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games.
Ottawa Senators
Tyler Boucher was recalled by the Senators from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday and could make his NHL debut at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN3, TSN5). The forward, who was selected by Ottawa with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 AHL games this season, including five points (two goals, three assists) in his past six. Boucher had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games for Belleville last season.
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson will be out about 3-4 weeks, and Mike Matheson 2-3 weeks for the Canadiens, each because of a lower-body injury. Anderson, a forward, played just 10:46 of a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Matheson, a defenseman, did not play Saturday after he had an assist and was plus-3 in 21:11 of a 5-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday, his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Montreal is also without Chris Kreider; the 35-year-old forward will miss 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Thursday. Montreal visits the New York Rangers on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS).
Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin is away from the Kings following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and the forward’s status is uncertain for their game at Boston on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NESN). Panarin missed a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He leads Los Angeles with eight goals and 19 points in 17 games this season.
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is questionable for the Stars in their first of consecutive road games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Their top defenseman missed his fifth straight game Sunday, a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. Heiskanen has not played since leaving early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Dallas coach said the hope is Heiskanen returns this week. It plays at Vegas again on Thursday. "We'll just have to see how he is," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "If it's not the first game, I would think probably the odds go up even more that it's the second game, but hopefully it's the first. But we'll see how he's doing." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is out "a couple of weeks," Gulutzan said. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 12.
Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to be evaluated Monday after the Oilers forward missed a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. He played 17:56 in a 1-0 victory at Toronto on Saturday. "You get to a certain age, we give you a day of rest," coach Mike Babcock said. "I don't actually know. Obviously, he's not feeling good, so we'll probably know more (Monday)." Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games this season for Edmonton, which visits Florida on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).
St. Louis Blues
Philip Broberg (lower body) and Jake Neighbours (upper body) are day to day for the Blues and questionable to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, KTTV). Broberg, a defenseman, did not practice Sunday after he left for what coach Jim Montgomery labeled “precautionary reasons” midway through the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Broberg has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and is averaging 24:33 of ice time in 20 games. Neighbours, a forward, also did not practice Sunday after he played 16:19 against Florida. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 20 games.
New York Islanders
Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) practiced with the Islanders on Monday. The center has missed their past two games but could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN). Pageau has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 17 games. … Logan Stanley (undisclosed) did not practice and is day to day. The defenseman was injured in the second period of a 6-2 win at Anaheim on Saturday. He has five assists in 19 games and averaging 20:43 of ice time. ... Calum Ritchie (lower body) wore a noncontact jersey ay practice. The forward has not played since Oct. 17. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games.
Colorado Avalanche
Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The 33-year-old defenseman had two assists in eight games for Carolina this season. Reilly has 135 points (19 goals, 116 assists) in 468 games with the Minnesota Wild, Canadiens, Senators, Bruins, Panthers, Islanders and Hurricanes. Colorado visits Utah on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT).
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