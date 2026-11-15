Levi channels 'Gladiator' with pregame ritual, gets Crowe's blessing

Edmonton Oilers goalie Devon Levi stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but there was one lingering question following the game:

Are you not entertained?

In a postgame interview, Levi was asked about his ritual of removing his blocker and touching his right hand to the ice before game. The answer involves Russell Crowe.

"Just a little ritual just to connect with the ice," Levi said. "It kind of locks me in, I like the feeling of the cold... If I'm being honest there is a scene in 'Gladiator' where he picks up the sand and kind of plays with it. I've always liked that, it's always connected with me. I don't know if that's why I started doing it, but that was a cool scene that I definitely thought of."