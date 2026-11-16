Bowness planning on return to coach Blue Jackets during road trip

71-year-old has missed two games because of health issue, getting additional tests

bowness-cbj-update

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Rick Bowness is planning on joining the Columbus Blue Jackets on their upcoming four-game road trip, assistant Don Granato said Monday.

"I spent time with him yesterday," Granato said. "He looked stronger to me and had more energy, so that's a real positive. You can't keep him down long … so hopefully sooner than later."

Bowness, 71, missed his second straight game Saturday because of a health issue, general manager Don Waddell said before a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Waddell also said Bowness will have more tests Monday.

Granato said Bowness was at Nationwide Arena in Columbus over the weekend including Sunday, when he went over video clips ahead of practice Monday. Granato has coached the Blue Jackets the past two games.

"I mentioned to you two days ago, 'Bones' was in here, and he had a clip package that went right to the team," Granato said. "Yesterday, he was in here again and we spent some time together and put clips together based on that and obviously what's immediate needs or immediate opportunities for us, and then obviously from that point you gear your practice toward those."

Columbus (7-11-0) begins the road trip at the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN), then visits the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 23.

It's still unclear when Bowness would go back behind the bench.

"I just hung up with Bones, so we've continued to talk," Granato said, "and collectively as a staff we've talked about from Day 1 the foundation that we're working and we've worked to put in place, and the opportunities to build from that."

Bowness missed 17 games during the 2023-24 season as Winnipeg Jets coach, 13 after his wife, Judy, had a seizure. He then missed another four later that season following a minor medical procedure.

NHL.com independent correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report

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