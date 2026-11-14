Five-time Stanley Cup champion Tikkanen drops puck at Global Series Finland

Helsinki native who won Cup with Oilers, Rangers, does honors Saturday

SEA@CAR: Esa Tikkanen drops the ceremonial puck to kick off Game 2 of Global Series Finland

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Finland cheered for one of it's greatest winners on Saturday.

Five-time Stanley Cup champion and Helsinki native Esa Tikkanen dropped the puck before the 2026 NHL Global Series game between the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes.

Tikkanen, named the recipient of the NHL Alumni Association's Börje Salming Courage Award on Friday, did the honors at Veikkaus Arena as fellow Fins Kaapo Kakko of the Kraken and Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes took the faceoff.

Tikkanen won four Stanley Cup titles with the Edmonton Oilers (1985, '87 '88 and '90) and won his fifth with the New York Rangers in 1994. He also spent time with the Vancouvcer Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

A relentless two-way forward and expert on-ice pest over 14 NHL seasons, Tikkanen scored 630 points in 877 career regular season games and put up 132 points in 186 career playoff games.

Tikkanen and longtime teammate Jari Kurri are the only two Finnish-born players to have won five Cup titles.

Bid on Global Series Finland Memorabilia!

Now available on NHL Auctions, game-worn jerseys from the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken from 2026 Global Series Finland, plus pucks from practices, warmups and games in Helsinki

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 13

Kings rock special T-shirts before Kuemper’s 500th NHL game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hurricanes celebrate Hall’s 1,000th NHL game at Global Series Finland

Rinne cheered in Helsinki, drops puck on 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

Goal of the Season? Hoglander goes between-the-legs for top-shelf goal

Save of the Season? Korpisalo ditches stick, dives for save

World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

Price receives standing ovation at Ring of Honour induction

PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

Islanders' Horvat makes incredible diving effort to stop sure goal

Myrtetus thanks Flyers for gesture on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Bergeron receives Hall of Fame blazer from fellow Bruins legend Bourque

Bills' Kincaid rocks Sabres Hometown Remix sweater

Joe Vanella talks Islanders fandom during ‘The Traitors’

Referee pulls out apple on ice, shows off to Canadiens goalie

Devils broadcast team breaks down, breaks window on trip to Islanders arena

Predators debut Dolly Parton jersey patch along with Hometown Remix