Scott Morrow scored his first goal with the Rangers (13-8-1), who have won three straight games since a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers one week ago. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in his first home start with New York.

The game was played on the 100th anniversary of the Rangers' inaugural NHL game, a 1-0 win against the Montreal Maroons at Madison Square Garden III.

Phillip Danault scored the lone goal, and Jacob Fowler made 23 saves for the Canadiens (12-5-4), who have lost three of their past four (0-2-1), including two in a row in regulation after getting points in 12 straight games (9-0-3).

Fowler lost for the first time in six road starts this season.

Danault gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the second period, scoring on a net-front redirection of Lane Hutson's wrist shot from the point. Hutson danced back and forth at the point to elude a check from Matt Rempe before sending the puck to the net.

The Rangers tied it 1-1 less than two minutes later on Cuylle's first goal at 9:47.

J.T. Miller skated onto the puck first in the offensive zone after Tye Kartye chipped it in from the neutral zone. Miller turned and whipped a pass across to Marcus Pettersson in the left face-off circle, and Pettersson's shot went in off Cuylle's skate as he drove the net.

Cuylle gave New York a 2-1 lead at 19:03 with a short-handed goal.

Alex Newhook's shot went wide left and came up the boards. Adam Fox chipped the puck up to Cuylle, who beat Alexandre Texier down the ice with Mika Zibanejad joining the rush on his left, Oliver Kapanen on him. Noah Dobson was back too, but he stayed in the middle, allowing Cuylle an open shot from the right circle that went in short side under Fowler's glove.

Morrow extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:44 of the third period, sifting a wrist shot from the point through traffic and past Fowler's glove for his first goal of the season and his second in 53 NHL games. His first goal came with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 15, 2025.

The Rangers killed two high-sticking penalties in the last five minutes, a lot of it with Fowler pulled for the extra skater. They were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.